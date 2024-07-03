The Inner Circle acknowledges, James L. Hutson as a Pinnacle Professional Member

SAINT CHARLES, Mo., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James L. Hutson is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Leading the Way in Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and Art History.

Dr. Hutson, a distinguished academic and innovator, continues to make significant strides in the fields of human-centered artificial intelligence and art history. With a diverse educational background and extensive career spanning two decades, Dr. Hutson's expertise and contributions have earned him recognition as a visionary leader in education and research.

As a trailblazer in human-centered artificial intelligence and art history, Dr. Hutson's commitment to advancing knowledge and driving innovation has been evident throughout his career. His academic journey began with a foundation in arts and art studies, culminating in a Doctor of Philosophy in art history and archaeology. Dr. Hutson further expanded his knowledge with additional degrees, including a Doctor of Philosophy in artificial intelligence, demonstrating his dedication to interdisciplinary learning and research.

Dr. Hutson's professional affiliations reflect his commitment to staying at the forefront of his field. He is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Association for Computers and the Humanities, the International Game Developers Association, and the International Artificial Intelligence in Education Society, among others.

Throughout his career, Dr. Hutson has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named among the Top Five Remarkable Men in Education, recognized as a Visionary Leader Bringing Ideas in Education and Research, and honored as a Top Lead XR Disruptor of the Year. Additionally, he has been the recipient of prestigious grants and service awards for his outstanding contributions to academia.

Currently serving as a professor and department head of art history and visual culture at Lindenwood University, Dr. Hutson is also an extended reality (XR) disruptor, spearheading innovative initiatives that bridge the gap between technology and art education. His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the academic landscape at Lindenwood University and beyond.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hutson remains committed to driving growth and success in his career, with a focus on advancing human-centered artificial intelligence and art history. His visionary approach and dedication to excellence continue to inspire students, colleagues, and industry professionals alike.

