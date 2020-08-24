The Los Angeles Film School Hosts Its Virtual Spotlight Awards Honoring Distinguished Alumni

The Spotlight Awards concludes the FAME Week festival, a virtual celebration for students that provides exclusive access to industry expertise. FAME Week, which runs from August 31 to September 2, 2020 , will include alumni guest panels, a virtual film festival, and a virtual Gear Day featuring product demos by Roland, Quasar Science and Sony.

"Our Spotlight Academy members remind us that the definition of success can be realized in different shapes and forms," said Tammy Elliott, president of The Los Angeles Film School.

"This diverse group of individuals embodies a spirit of graciousness, humility and dedication from which we can all learn. We are so proud to honor our six inductees in this year's Spotlight Awards ceremony," said Elliott.

FAME Week culminates in the Spotlight Awards Ceremony on Thursday, September 3, 2020, which will honor the following six alumni who have achieved notable success in their fields of the entertainment industry. Announcing the 2020 Spotlight Award recipients:

Henrique Andrade : Grammy®-winning audio engineer who has worked for top-charting artists such as Justin Bieber , Carly Rae Jepsen and Zayn Malik . Henrique is an alumnus of the Recording Arts program (2006).

Grammy®-winning audio engineer who has worked for top-charting artists such as , and . Henrique is an alumnus of the Recording Arts program (2006). Martin Pensa , ACE: Oscar®-nominated film editor whose editing credits include, Dallas Buyers Club starring Matthew McConaughey , Wild starring Reese Witherspoon , and Togo on Disney+. Martin is an alumnus of the Film program (2002).

Oscar®-nominated film editor whose editing credits include, starring , starring , and on Disney+. Martin is an alumnus of the Film program (2002). Oz Rodriguez: Emmy®-winning director who is most known for directing comedy segments on Saturday Night Live and for his work on Creating Saturday Night Live. Oz is an alumnus of the Film program (2003).

Emmy®-winning director who is most known for directing comedy segments on and for his work on Oz is an alumnus of the Film program (2003). Jessica Sterling : Professional portrait and interiors photographer who has captured top Hollywood talents like George Lucas , Steven Spielberg and Hugh Jackman . Jessica is an alumna of the Film program (2001).

Professional portrait and interiors photographer who has captured top talents like , and . Jessica is an alumna of the Film program (2001). Damian Szeibert : 3D modeler and sculptor who has brought some of the most recognizable characters from the silver screen into the homes of Disney and Pixar fans everywhere. Damian is an alumnus of the Computer Animation program (2010).

3D modeler and sculptor who has brought some of the most recognizable characters from the silver screen into the homes of Disney and Pixar fans everywhere. Damian is an alumnus of the Computer Animation program (2010). Matt Villines : Film director best known for his sketch comedy work on Saturday Night Live with creative partner, Oz Rodriguez. Matt is an alumnus of the Film Program (2003). Awarded posthumously, in loving memory ( June 5, 1977 – July 9, 2016 ).

The Spotlight Academy celebrates exceptional achievements made by The Los Angeles Film School alumni in the entertainment industry as they forge a dynamic and creative path forward. Through their decades-long commitment and mentorship with our current students, they inspire and shape the next generation of entertainment professionals. It is our heartfelt honor to shine a spotlight on these outstanding individuals.

To find out more about the Spotlight Awards and FAME Week, visit https://www.lafilm.edu/alumni/fame-week/.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has been serving the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, and Writing for Film & TV and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the sound studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, soundstages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School

