BOLOGNA, Italy, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Cosmoprof Bologna, Hamidi chose to speak through precision and restraint. The focus remained firmly on gourmand, expressed through two fragrances that anchored the entire showcase—Fondue Tropical and Fondue Exotic. These were not supporting elements but the narrative itself.

The New Language of Gourmand: Hamidi Captivates Cosmoprof Bologna

Fondue Tropical introduces a lighter, more radiant interpretation of gourmand. It opens with grapefruit, wild berries, and cherry, delivering a juicy brightness that feels immediate and inviting. As the scent evolves, a soft rose note adds a gentle floral layer, gradually settling into a base of amber and vanilla. The composition remains smooth and airy, with a sweetness that feels controlled and refined. It lingers subtly, creating a warmth that is effortless and wearable.

Fondue Exotic takes a more indulgent direction. Richer and deeper from the outset, it opens with caramel and red fruits, creating a dense, velvety impression. This intensity is softened by delicate florals at the heart, before transitioning into a base of vanilla, cotton candy, and white musk. The result is a rounded sweetness with depth and texture, maintaining richness while feeling soft and balanced on the skin.

Together, these fragrances define Hamidi's approach to gourmand—measured, intentional, and structured. The sweetness never overwhelms; instead, each note unfolds gradually, allowing the composition to evolve with clarity. This philosophy is further reinforced through non-alcoholic formulations, enhancing smoothness and creating a more intimate, natural diffusion on the skin.

At the exhibition, this translated into strong engagement. Visitors gravitated toward both fragrances, experiencing them not just as scents, but as tactile compositions. There was a noticeable pause with each interaction, a moment where the fragrance settled and revealed its layers, creating a more personal connection.

Reflecting on this direction, Evarist Rego, Director, Hamidi, shared, "With Fondue Tropical and Fondue Exotic, our intention was to explore gourmand in a way that feels balanced and refined."

At Cosmoprof Bologna, Hamidi did not expand outward. It refined its focus—and in doing so, redefined gourmand as a signature.

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