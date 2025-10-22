The Next Adventure Begins: 2026 RAV4 Arrives this Winter

All-New 6th Generation RAV4 Available in Three Different Designs Across Seven Grades

Choice of Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid with Available Front- or Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive

Debut of 6th Generation PHEV Powertrain with a 23% Increase in Manufacturer Estimated All-Electric Driving Range Rating of up to 52 Miles

PHEV Output Boosts to 324 Net Combined System Horsepower while Gaining Fuel Economy for up to a Manufacturer Estimated 41 MPG Combined Rating

RAV4 Hybrid Models Move to 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System and Improve Fuel Economy with up to a Manufacturer Estimated 44 MPG Combined Rating (FWD Model)

Hybrid Models also Add Power with 236 Net Combined System Horsepower on AWD Models and 226 Horsepower on FWD Models - an 11% Increase Over the Prior Gas FWD Model

First-Ever RAV4 GR SPORT, Developed in Partnership with Toyota's GAZOO Racing Company, Whose Mission is Making Ever-Better Motorsport Bred Vehicles

RAV4 GR SPORT has GR-tuned Suspension and Steering, Functional Aerodynamics, Standard PHEV Powertrain with AWD, Sport Seating, and More

RAV4 Woodland Grade is Available in HEV or PHEV with Standard AWD, All-Terrain Tires, Split Hammerhead Grille, Tow Hitch Receiver, Woodland Branded All-Weather Floor and Cargo Mats, and More

New Technology Includes All New Digital Gauge Cluster, Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 and the Latest Generation of Toyota Audio Multimedia

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price starting in the low $30,000's (Hybrid FWD)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 30 years, the Toyota RAV4 has led the way for the small SUV segment. Today, it is the best-selling small SUV in America, and since its arrival in the U.S. in 1996, over 6.4 million RAV4 models have made their way on to the road. Now, the next generation is set to bring an all-new adventure, with new interior and exterior styling, the latest Toyota Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, technology updates, and improvements to comfort and handling.

The Next Adventure Begins: 2026 RAV4 Arrives this Winter

The 2026 RAV4 will come in three distinct exterior styles that include core, rugged, and sport designs. The core design includes LE, XLE Premium, and Limited grades. The rugged design comes on the Woodland grade. The SE, XSE and first-ever GR SPORT model make up the sport grades. The chassis has also been modified, with added frame rigidity and new suspension components for a smooth, easy-to-handle RAV4.

Over the years, the popularity of RAV4's electrified Hybrid and PHEV models has continued to grow, representing over half of RAV4 sales in 2024. For the 2026 model year, Toyota will move to a 100% electrified lineup, with a choice of RAV4 Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid models. Both powertrains offer a combination of efficient, fun, and capable driving. Hybrid models will be available in a choice of Front- or Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (FWD or AWD), depending on grade. PHEV models will have AWD standard.

Hybrid AWD models have a 236 net combined system horsepower (hp), up from 219 on the prior generation; and FWD models have a 226 net combined system hp, a jump of 23 hp over the outgoing gas FWD model. Fuel economy climbs as well, with up to a 44 MPG manufacturer combined rating (FWD). Engine torque is 163 lb.-ft. for either FWD and AWD drivetrain; electric motor torque (MG2) is 153 lb.-ft.

For Plug-in Hybrid models, a blend of powerful all-electric driving or efficient hybrid operation makes for a winning combination. Toyota's 6th generation Plug-in Hybrid powertrain sees a 23% increase in manufacturer estimated all-electric driving range, with up to 52 miles. The system also increases output, with a 324 net combined system hp (a 22-hp increase) while also gaining MPG, earning up to a manufacturer estimated 41 MPG combined rating (a +3 MPG increase for the SE, XSE PHEV grades).

RAV4 will also be the first Toyota model to have a new version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. Developed with customer feedback by Toyota's U.S.-based Connected Technology team, the new system boasts a faster, more responsive voice assistant; a new customizable home menu; and Toyota's first application of onboard 5G connectivity.

Every RAV4 model will also have the latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 4.0) system standard, which updates its detection capabilities for systems like Pre-Collision Detection and Lane Tracing Assist. RAV4 also launches the new Arene Software Developed Vehicle platform, an all-new software development kit created by Woven by Toyota, that serves as the foundation for RAV4's safety features and the new multimedia system.

The 2026 RAV4 Hybrid models are expected to start arriving at U.S. Toyota dealerships in December of this year. The starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) will be in the low $30,000's (Hybrid FWD model). Full pricing will be available at a later date. The 2026 RAV4 PHEV models are expected to start arriving at U.S. Toyota dealerships in the spring of 2026.

RAV4 Refined

When RAV4 was first launched in the U.S. for the 1996 model year, it was a sign of what was to come for the SUV segment. Built on a unibody platform that was shared with the Corolla sedan, it tapped into a unique need for many drivers and offered easy handling with functional utility. Since then, the RAV4 has evolved through five generations and changed to fit life's adventures for customers around the world.

The 2026 RAV4's new exterior design highlights RAV4's SUV proportions, with large tires, an elevated ride height, and upright rear cargo area. The Toyota hammerhead front-end, contoured hood, and angular fenders create a strong stance and modern look for the RAV4.

From the side, RAV4's flat roof line and chiseled door panels visually ascend to a stout rear. Stylish new LED signature taillights give the functional rear hatch a tech-forward feel, while also adding a sense of width when viewed from the rear. Additional details like front and rear spoilers, different trim colors, and wheel treatments individualize RAV4's style across the grades.

On the inside, a new center stack groups various functions together—such as the touchscreen display, drive mode selection, and storage—for a smartly organized space, while the center console combines the shifter, cup holder with a removable divider, and reversible arm rest/storage bin with a two-way closure. On select grades, the cockpit adds Toyota's new shift-by-wire system, with a minimalist toggle switch that has intuitive operation and brings a futuristic feel to the new RAV4.

An all-new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard, providing the driver with customizable settings and integrated multimedia information. The layout is presented on a bright LCD screen with clear contrast and the flexibility for the user to tailor displayed information to their preference. The screen has a light-absorbing matte finish, intended to minimize glare in direct sunlight. This new gauge cluster also has a modern, free-floating design that's easily viewed through the steering wheel. A head up display is also available on the hybrid Limited and PHEV XSE grades.

Seating across the grades is designed to complement the RAV4's three different looks with a range of colors, materials, and accents, creating a balance of style and comfort across the lineup. Functionality is also built in, with a newly designed rear seatback that can be folded flat to maximize cargo space and a redesigned available hands-free power liftgate with expanded detection area to help ease access.

Exterior color options also bring standout style. Across the RAV4 lineup, there will be 10 available colors, with four that are new to RAV4. The Woodland grade will have an all-new, grade exclusive Urban Rock exterior paint color available, while Meteor Shower, Everest, and Storm Cloud colors also join the RAV4 color palette. Favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Blueprint will continue for the new generation. Available two-tone paint options are also carried forward, like the new combination of Meteor Shower with Black roof on the XSE or GR SPORT's exclusive pairing of Supersonic Red with a Black roof.

Built to Drive

The 2026 RAV4 models will be built on the Toyota Next Generation Architecture-K (TNGA-K) unibody platform. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities in Lexington, Kentucky and Ontario (Woodstock & Cambridge), Canada; and Plug-in Hybrid models will be assembled in Japan.

The unibody of the sixth generation RAV4 benefits from more rigid front and rear suspension mounting points, as well as reinforcements to the connection points for the front cowl and A-pillar. There are also changes to the shape of the A-pillar door seal, and the sideview mirrors, to help reduce wind noise that can penetrate the cabin. High-damping adhesive was also added to the front and rear footwells, the underfloor, and rear wheelhouse to help further quiet the cabin. Reinforcements were also added to the D-pillar and rear wheelhouse connection points. Overall, the RAV4's unibody changes are designed to minimize body flex while also reducing noise and vibration.

The suspension is also re-tuned. The front and rear coil springs were redesigned to reduce friction and help enhance ride comfort, and new shock absorbers with increased friction and lateral force sensitivity are equipped, helps give it a flat, comfortable ride across a wide range of speeds. A new lower suspension arm bushing is intended to reduce vibration and noise in the vehicle. The front stabilizer placement was also optimized to help provide a connected steering feel. The 2026 RAV4 also adds an active front aerodynamic spat that unfolds when the vehicle is at higher speeds and retracts when the vehicle is being driven at low speeds or on rough roads. Ground clearance varies across the lineup, with 8.1-inches of clearance on LE, XLE Premium, SE, and XSE models; 8.5-inches of clearance on the Woodland grade, and 7.5-inches of clearance on the GR SPORT.

The 2026 RAV4 also has a new Electronically Controlled Brake System, which is a first for Toyota. This system has a new master cylinder configuration with on-demand pressurization that is intended to give it optimal brake feeling and response. There is also a new Vehicle Braking Posture Control (VBPC) system that uses braking inputs at select wheels that aim to slow the rate of body roll when turning into a corner. The new RAV4 also has a new Cooperative Steering Driving Force Control (CSDFC) system, which actively synchronizes pitch and roll behavior when cornering to help enhance turn-in response.

Adventurous Hybrid

The 2026 RAV4 Hybrid updates to Toyota's 5th generation hybrid powertrain, with a 2.5L inline-four-cylinder engine (model A25A-FXS) that works with two motor-generators (MG1 and MG2) through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission to power the front wheels. The engine, working in concert with the primary electric motor (MG2), assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) to charge the lithium-ion traction battery.

RAV4 Hybrid AWD equipped models have a dedicated rear electric motor (MGR) to power the Electronic On-Demand AWD system. It has 226 net combined hp on FWD models and 236 net combined hp on AWD models; Rear electric motor torque (MGR) is 89 lb.-ft. The manufacturer estimated city/highway/combined fuel economy ratings are: 48/42/44 (FWD), 46/40/44 (LE AWD), 45/39/42 (XLE Premium AWD), 41/36/39 MPG (Woodland HEV) and 44/39/42 (SE, XSE, Limited AWD).

RAV4's fuel efficiency also benefits from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to provide optimal stopping power. This extremely efficient cooperative control helps to maximize fuel economy by proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system.

An active hydraulic booster on the conventional (non-regenerative) braking system improves pedal feel and feedback for the driver. Brake Hold is also standard, and when engaged it is a convenient technology that reduces driver's effort while waiting at a traffic light or while driving in heavy traffic. When the driver presses the accelerator, the Brake Hold releases instantly.

Every RAV4 has selectable drive modes, including:

NORMAL: Factory default. All systems are tuned for balanced, everyday driving.

ECO: Helps lower fuel consumption during trips that involve frequent acceleration and braking.

SPORT: Throttle and steering are more responsive, and transmission shifts at higher RPM.

CUSTOM: Adjusts vehicle systems to driver's preferred settings.

RAV4 Hybrid also has an EV mode, which allows the vehicle to be operated as a pure electric vehicle for short distances at low speed, depending upon certain conditions, such as battery charge level. For example, this mode is useful for operating the vehicle in parking lots or indoor parking garages, for example.

Power to the Plug-in

Toyota's sixth-generation plug-in hybrid system makes its debut on the 2026 RAV4. Four grades are available for model year 2026, including the SE, XSE, Woodland, and GR SPORT models. The PHEV system is mated to a 2.5-L, 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors (MG1 and MG2), a dedicated rear electric motor (MGR), and a high-capacity traction battery.

The system is also designed to help maximize performance. It delivers an impressive 324 net combined horsepower and 172 lb.-ft. of torque (gas engine only). The electric drive motor (MG2) has 203 hp and 201 lb.-ft. of torque; the rear electric drive motor (MGR) has 91 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota has adopted silicon carbide semiconductors in the front axle to achieve miniaturization and high efficiency. To learn more about Toyota's latest Plug-in Hybrid system, check out this video.

The system features a new configuration that is designed to help maximize fuel efficiency and electric driving range. It has a manufacturer estimated city/highway/combined fuel economy rating of 44/38/41 MPG on the SE and XSE grades; 42/35/38 MPG on the Woodland model, and 41/34/37 MPG for the GR SPORT. It also increases its all-electric driving range to a manufacturer 52-mile range rating on the SE and XSE grades. The Woodland PHEV model has a manufacturer estimated 49-mile all-electric driving range rating and the GR SPORT PHEV model has a 48-mile all-electric driving range rating.

The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE and Woodland grades will have an 11-kW onboard AC charger with a CCS1 charging port, with DC fast-charging capability, allowing charging from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes** under ideal conditions. The SE and GR SPORT Plug-in Hybrid models will have a 7-kW onboard charger and are equipped with a J1772 charging port for Level One and Level Two charging, with Level Two charging times of 10% to 80% of around 4 hours**. All models will come with a dual voltage charging cable, capable of 120v or 240v home charging.

**Charging time provided is an estimate only and can vary depending on weather conditions and other factors. Use for comparison purposes only. Actual range will vary significantly depending on charging and driving conditions, including outside temperature, speed, accessory use, how/where you drive, battery condition and other factors. See www.fueleconomy.gov and Owner's Manual for details.

Dynamic RAV4 GR SPORT

For drivers looking for intuitive handling and passionate design, there is the first-ever GR SPORT grade. Developed in partnership with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (GR) Company, the model is exclusively available with a PHEV powertrain and carries forward Toyota's vision of making ever-better vehicles through the rigors of motorsport.

The GR brand launched in U.S. in 2019 with the GR Supra, but its story started long ago with Toyota Motor Corporation founder Kiichiro Toyoda. His view was that racing was essential for product development. "Automakers use racing as an opportunity to push a vehicle's performance to the limit and to compete for supremacy, enabling them to discover new ways of advancing automotive technology," said Toyoda.

Flash forward to 2007 and this concept kicked into high gear with Akio Toyoda, Kiichiro's grandson and current Chairman of the Board at Toyota Motor Corporation. At that time, Toyoda was actively developing skills as a racecar driver and wanted to expand the company's use of racing in its car development activities.

After years of training, he chose to compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, a grueling endurance race on the 12.9-mile racetrack that winds through the German forest. It was an unofficial Toyota activity at the time, so the team was called GAZOO Racing and consisted of employees, including Akio Toyoda driving under the alias of MORIZO. With a limited budget, the team entered the race with two second-hand Altezzas. Despite adversity, both cars finished, and the next era of Toyota motorsports and product development began, one based on a spirit of challenge and instigating change that called back to Toyota's roots in motorsports.

The RAV4 GR SPORT carries this spirit forward by taking the high output 324 horsepower PHEV system and working with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing company to tweak its dynamic drive to a new level. It is equipped with functional components like a front lip and rear wing spoiler for balanced downforce; air ducts in the front grille and bumper to help channel air and reduce drag; offset wheels with performance tires for maximum grip; and drive battery placement that lowers its center of gravity and stabilizes the chassis. It also has one additional inch of overall width due to wider fender flares. The following components are unique to the RAV4 GR SPORT:

GR Functional MATRIX Grille With Upper and Lower Bumper Active Cooling Ducts.

Exclusive Power Steering Mapping for Sport Mode

20-inch Wheels Equipped with Dunlop Sportmaxx® Summer Performance Tires (2.2kg Less Weight Than The RAV4 XSE Model); Additional 20mm Offset and 15-mm Lower Ride Height (7.5-inch Ground Clearance).

Dedicated Damper Tuning and Coil Springs

Rear Suspension Cross Member Reinforcement and Lower Arm Cover

Front performance damper

Front Lip and Rear Wing Spoiler

Static Elimination Material on Front Driver's Seat Aluminum Tape in Headliner

Rear Diffuser

The RAV4 GR SPORT also has unique interior and exterior features that give it standout style, select standard features include:

Performance/Capability

Plug-in Hybrid with AWD 6th Gen Toyota PHEV System 324 Net Combined HP 37 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating 48-mile Manufacturer Estimated All Electric Driving Range Rating 7-kW Onboard AC Charger



Exterior

20-in. Black Alloy Wheels with Black Pearl Machined Finish and Increased Offset with Black Lug Nuts

GR Functional MATRIX Grille with Aggressive Design and Active Sport Ducts for Aerodynamics & Cooling

Front Lip and Rear Wing Spoiler

Wide Piano Black Overfenders

GR Badging on Front Grille

GR SPORT Badging on Rear Hatch

LED Headlamps with LED DRL with Integrated Turn Signal and LED Clearance Lights

Unique Vertical LED Front Bumper Accent Lights

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Puddle Lamp, Camera, Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Red-Painted Brake Calipers with GR Logo

Rear Diffuser with Lower Rear Bumper Valance

Optional 2-Tone Exterior with Black Roof

Power Liftgate

Interior

Brin Naub® Synthetic Suede & SofTex Sport Seats with Wide Bolsters

Front Seats Feature Black/Red Duo Tone Perforation with GR Logo on Headrests

Heated Front Seats with Power 8-Way Driver & Manual 6-Way Passenger Adjustments

12.9-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia with 6 Speakers

12.3-in. Digital Gauge Cluster Feat. Exclusive GR Start-Up Screen

Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Sport Paddle Shifters and GR Logo

Red Stitching Accents Throughout Interior

Exclusive Leather Trimmed Shift Boot with Red Stitching

Aluminum Sport Pedals

GR-Branded Front Door Scuff Plates

5 - USB-C Ports: 2 Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 Rear USB-C Charging Ports

1 - Qi-Compatible Wireless Phone Charger

Automatic Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers with Deicer

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink Garage Opener

Safety/Convenience

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

3D Panoramic View Monitor

FWD or AWD...You Choose

Drivetrain choice is abundant in the 2026 RAV4. Select hybrid models now have FWD for the first time, with AWD available across a range of models. The following powertrain combinations are available:

2026 RAV4 MODELS: AVAILABLE POWERTRAIN/DRIVETRAIN Core Design Rugged Design Sport Design LE • HEV Powertrain o FWD o AWD Woodland • HEV Powertrain o AWD • PHEV Powertrain o AWD SE • HEV Powertrain o FWD o AWD • PHEV Powertrain o AWD XLE Premium • HEV Powertrain o FWD o AWD XSE • HEV Powertrain o AWD • PHEV Powertrain

o AWD Limited • HEV Powertrain o AWD GR SPORT • PHEV Powertrain o AWD

RAV4's AWD system has the capability to deliver added traction for slippery road conditions. The system employs a high-output IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor that drives the rear wheels. The system works seamlessly and transparently, preemptively distributing driving force to the rear wheels to help suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. It also engages the rear motor in response to slippage at the front wheels and enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer.

The AWD system also performs precise electronic control of the front-rear torque distribution in accordance with the driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling, and stability. This motor-driven AWD system is capable of efficiently using battery power for driving the front and rear wheels. Data from the wheel speed sensors and driver input like steering and throttle are processed by the vehicle computer system and sent to the rear motor as electrical signals to control the rear wheel torque. The system provides the optimal front-rear torque distribution based on the vehicle speed and accelerator operation amount and performs control according to the conditions to allow stable driving.

Core Grades – LE, XLE Premium, Limited

Core models include the LE, XLE Premium, and Limited grades, all with a Hybrid electric powertrain standard. Front- or All-Wheel drive are available, depending on grade. The exterior design highlights RAV4's SUV proportions, with large tires, an elevated ride, color-matched grille, and highly usable rear cargo area. Key features include:

LE Grade:

Performance

Gen 5 Toyota Hybrid System with 2.5L Engine

Available FWD or AWD FWD: 226 Net Combined HP AWD: 236 Net Combined HP

163 lb.-ft. Torque (Engine only; FWD or AWD)

Up to 44 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating

1,750 lb. Towing Capacity (AWD)

8.1-inch Ground Clearance

Exterior

Color-keyed Grille

Satin Black Lower Front Bumper Valance

17-in. Alloy Wheels

Low Profile Roof Rails

Satin Black Lower Door Moulding & Rocker Panel

Color-keyed Rear Spoiler with Satin Sides

Satin Chrome Finished Front and Black Rear Toyota Badging

Chrome Finished Grade and Powertrain Badging

Satin Black Valance in Rear Bumper

Satin Black Power Rearview Mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) indicator

LED Projector Headlights with DRL Function

Interior

10.5-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia with 6 Speakers

12.3-in. Digital Gauge Cluster

3 -USB-C Charging Ports: 2 -15w Front & 1 USB-C media port in the center console

Push Button Start

Fabric-Trimmed Seats with Manual 6-Way Driver and 6-Way Passenger Adjustments

Manual Interior Rearview Mirror

Tonneau Cover for Rear Hatch

Safety/Convenience

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Backup Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

XLE Premium Grade (adds to or replaces LE features with):

Performance/Capability

Hybrid Powertrain Standard

Available FWD or AWD

3,500 lbs. Towing Capacity AWD

Exterior

18-in. Alloy Wheels

Power Liftgate

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Interior

SofTex-Trimmed Power 8-Way Driver & Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

1 - Qi-Compatible Wireless Phone Charger

5 - USB-C Ports: 2 - Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 - Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 - Rear USB-C Charging Ports

Safety/Convenience

Advanced Driver Assist Systems: Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking



Limited Grade (adds to or replaces XLE Premium features with):

Performance/Capability

Hybrid Powertrain Standard

AWD Standard

42 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating

Exterior

18-in. Alloy Wheels

Color-keyed Grille with Satin Chrome Accents in Openings

Silver-Painted Lower Front Bumper Valance

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Puddle Lamp, Camera, Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Color-keyed Rear Spoiler with Piano Black Sides

Silver-Painted Lower Rear Bumper Valance

Power Tilt/Slide Panoramic Glass Roof

Hands-Free Power Liftgate

LED Headlamps Feat. Distinctive LED DRL with Integrated Turn Signal and LED Clearance Lights

LED Front Fog Lights

Interior

12.9-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia

9-Speaker JBL Premium Audio including Amplifier and Subwoofer

SofTex-Trimmed Seats with Power 8-Way Driver Seat with Memory & Power 8-Way Passenger Adjustments

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Rear Outboard Seats

Toggle Switch Shift-By-Wire Shifter

Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel

Digital Rearview Mirror with HomeLink® Garage Door Opener

5 - USB-C Ports: 2 - Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 - Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 - Rear USB-C Charging Ports

2 - Qi-Compatible Wireless Phone Chargers

Windshield Deicer

Automatic Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers

Safety/Convenience

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

Advanced Driver Assist Systems: 3D Panoramic View Monitor Advanced Park Front Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Change Assist Traffic Jam Assist (Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, 1-year trial included)



Rugged – Woodland Grade

For a RAV4 that taps into the spirit of the great outdoors, there's the new Woodland grade. With an appearance that matches RAV4's capable utility, the all-new Woodland model has standard AWD, all terrain tires, 2-inch tow hitch receiver, and comes in a choice of HEV or PHEV powertrains. Key standard features include:

Performance/Capability

Available Hybrid Powertrain with AWD 236 Net Combined HP 39 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating

Available PHEV with AWD 6 th Gen Toyota PHEV System 324 Net Combined HP 38 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating 49-mile Manufacturer Estimated All Electric Driving Range Rating DC Charging Capability 11 kW Onboard Charger

3,500 lbs. Towing Capacity

8.5-in. Ground Clearance

Exterior

Dunlop GrandTrek® All-Terrain Tires

Unique Raised Black Roof Rails with Cross Bars Feat. Woodland Logo

2-in. Rear Tow Hitch Receiver with Wiring Harness

Unique 18-in. Matte Metallic Grey Alloy Wheels with Black Lug Nuts

Available Urban Rock Exterior Color, Exclusive to Woodland Grade

Unique Rugged Satin Black Hammerhead Grille

Integrated Rigid Industries LED Fog Lights

Wide Satin Black Overfenders with Taller Profile

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Puddle Lamp, Camera, Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Satin Black Rear Bumper with Unique Silver Painted Lower Valance with Rugged Design

Black Woodland and Powertrain Badges

Interior

SofTex-Trimmed Seats with Power 8-Way Driver & Manual 6-Way Passenger Adjustments

Red-Orange Interior Accents Include Stitching, Center Console Lid, and Steering Wheel Standard

Woodland-Branded All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Mat

Woodland Exclusive Black & Mineral Interior Color Option

Uniquely Patterned Perforated Door and Dash Soft Touch Panels

Exclusive Driver's Side Instrument Panel Storage

Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel

5 - USB-C Ports: 2- Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 - Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 - Rear USB-C Charging Ports

120V 1500-Watt AC Power Outlet in Rear Cargo Area

Windshield Deicer

Automatic Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers

Safety/Convenience

TSS 4.0

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Advanced Driver Assist Systems: Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking 3D Panoramic View Monitor with Multi-Terrain Monitor Front Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Change Assist Traffic Jam Assist (Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, 1-year trial included)



Hey Sporty!

The SE and XSE sport grades are both available in Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid powertrain, with available Front- or All-Wheel Drive, depending on grade. They add unique touches like dark chrome trim on the outside and colorful accents on the inside, adding a sporty flare to RAV4's SUV proportions. Key features include:

SE Grade:

Performance/Capability

Available Hybrid Powertrain with Available FWD or AWD FWD: 226 Net Combined HP AWD: 236 Net Combined HP 163 lb.-ft. Torque (Engine only; AWD or FWD) Up to 44 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating

Available PHEV with AWD 6th Gen Toyota PHEV System 324 Net Combined HP 41 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating 52-mile Manufacturer Estimated All Electric Driving Range Rating 7-kW Onboard AC Charger

3,500-lbs. towing capacity (AWD)

Exterior

18-in. Multi-Spoke Black Sport Alloy Wheels with Black Lug Nuts

Color-keyed Grille with Dark Chrome Finished Accents in Openings

Piano Black Painted Overfenders

Piano Black Lower Door Mouldings & Rocker Panel

Piano Black Painted Rear Spoiler with Piano Black Sides

Black Front and Rear Toyota Badging

Black Grade and Powertrain Badging

Piano Black Painted Lower Front Bumper Valance with Sporty Profile

Piano Black Painted Rear Bumper

Silver-Painted Lower Rear Bumper Valance

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Interior

Blue Stitching Accents Throughout Interior

Fabric Trimmed Sport Seats with Power 8-Way Driver & Manual 6-Way Passenger Adjustments

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

5 - USB-C Ports: 2 - Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 - Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 - Rear USB-C Charging Ports

Safety/Convenience

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Backup Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

Advanced Driver Assist Systems: Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking



XSE Grade (adds to or replaces SE features with):

Performance/Capability

Available Hybrid Powertrain with standard AWD 236 Net Combined HP; 172 lb.-ft. Torque 42 MPG Combined Manufacturer Estimated Rating

Available PHEV with standard AWD 11-kW Onboard AC Charger DC Charging Capability



Exterior

Available 2-Tone Exterior with Black Roof

20-in. Multi-Spoke Black Sport Alloy Wheels with Black Lug Nuts

Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof

Piano Black Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors with Puddle Lamp, Camera, Turn Signal and BSM Indicators

Hands-Free Power Liftgate

LED Headlamps Feat. Distinctive LED DRL with Integrated Turn Signal and LED Clearance Lights

Interior

12.9-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia with 6 Speakers

Ultrasuede & SofTex Sport Trimmed Seats with Power 8-Way Driver with Memory & Power 8-Way Passenger Adjustments

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink Garage Opener

Available 120V 1500-Watt AC Power Outlet in Rear Cargo Area (PHEV only)

5 - USB-C Ports: 2 - Front USB-C Charging Ports, 1 - Center Console Media USB-C Charging Port, & 2 - Rear USB-C Charging Ports

1 - Qi-Compatible Wireless Phone Charger

Safety/Convenience

Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Trailer-Sway Control

Advanced Driver Assist Systems: 3D Panoramic View Monitor Lane Change Assist Front Cross-Traffic Alert Traffic Jam Assist (Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, 1-year trial included)



Next Gen Toyota Audio Multimedia & Connected Technology

The 2026 RAV4 also launches the newest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. Developed in North America in partnership with Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Connected North America, the new system is Toyota's first integration of AT&T 5G network connectivity. It features an intuitive, smartphone-like design that offers customizable widgets on its new home screen. It also has new embedded Voice Assistant functions that enable faster responses to "Hey Toyota" prompts.

The new system also has enhanced entertainment with the introduction of SiriusXM® with 360L® and newly available integrated streaming with Spotify® (separate subscription required). The native turn-by-turn navigation system is now incorporated and displays full screen on the digital gauge cluster, a first for Toyota Audio Multimedia.

The latest-generation system also includes the launch of a standard built-in Drive Recorder, a feature that when operating, can utilize the vehicle's exterior cameras to capture 20-second clips of both manual and triggered events.

Paired with the touchscreen display, the Toyota Audio Multimedia system will provide customers with choice thanks to standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. To read the full news release about the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia. System, click here.

The new RAV4 will be equipped with Arene, an all-new software development kit created by Woven by Toyota. The introduction of Arene is Toyota's first step toward fully software-defined vehicles. The platform will be the foundation for Toyota's most advanced safety, security, and connectivity technologies and will create new opportunities to enhance features for customers on a global scale.

The following Connected Services and trials are available on the RAV4:

Drive Connect: 1-year trial included for XSE, Limited, GR SPORT; LE, XLE Premium, SE, Woodland are capable— includes Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist. Subscription required after trial. 5G network dependent.

Remote Connect: 1-year trial included for all grades. Remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch. Depending on grade, allows you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers. Subscription required after trial. 5G network dependent.

Wi-Fi Connect: 30-day trial subscription with Unlimited Hotspot Data, for all grades. Includes AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming (Spotify® compatibility (separate subscription required). Subscription required after trial. 5G network dependent.

Safety Connect ®: 5-year minimum trial subscription for all grades. Includes Emergency Assistance Button, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Subscription required. 5G network dependent.

Service Connect: 5-year minimum trial subscription for all grades. Receive personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports. Subscription required after trial. 5G network dependent.

Safety & Convenience Features

The Toyota RAV4 comes with the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 4.0) system. The new version of Toyota's standard active safety suite brings updates to its hardware and detection capabilities and has the following features:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

are designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use. Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs such as speed limits and stop signs. RSA provides road sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle

In addition to TSS 4.0, the RAV4 is equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Other available convenience technologies include Panoramic View Monitor and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking.

The 2026 RAV4 also has great standard convenience features like a rear seat reminder system, backup camera with dynamic gridlines, smart key with push button start, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) with direct pressure readout and individual tire location alert, and Hill Start Assist Control.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

