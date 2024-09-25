The retort pouches market is projected to grow by USD 969.8 million from 2024-2028, with AI reshaping the landscape and rising demand for food industry packaging boosting revenue, says Technavio.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Retort Pouches Market size is estimated to grow by USD 969.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for packaging in food industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards developments in global retort pouches market, However, availability of substitutes poses a challenge - Key market players include Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Floeter India Retort Pouches (P) Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd, HPM Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Logos Packaging, Mondi Plc, Polymer Packaging Inc., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Curry and sauces, Pet food, Ready-to-eat food, Seafood, and Others), Type (Tear notch, Zipper, and Spout), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Floeter India Retort Pouches (P) Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd, HPM Global Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Logos Packaging, Mondi Plc, Polymer Packaging Inc., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the dynamic market landscape, retort pouch vendors are prioritizing innovation to stay ahead of competitors. They are providing advanced solutions, which is a significant factor contributing to their competitive edge. Notably, laminating and printing vendors are introducing innovative retort packaging solutions. For instance, Toyo Ink, a leading provider of printing inks, colorants, and functional materials, offers REXTA, a solvent-based flexographic lamination ink suitable for high-heat boil, high-pressure, and retort applications. Such advancements are enabling vendors to gain a competitive advantage, thereby driving the growth of the global retort pouches market during the forecast period.

The Retort Pouches Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and portable packaged foods. This trend is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, particularly among the middle class population and working people. Retort pouches offer several advantages, including high strength, non-reactivity, and recyclability. They are made of plastic laminates, which provide flexibility and strength, and can be used for various products like meat, seafood, baby food, and pet food. The retorting process ensures the food remains safe during storage and transportation. The use of attractive graphics on printable surfaces adds to the appeal. Aluminum retort pouches are lightweight and offer convenience, making them ideal for prepared foods and temperature-sensitive items. Overall, the market for retort pouches is expected to continue growing due to their versatility and ability to meet the demands of modern consumers.

Market Challenges

The retort pouches market faces competition from alternative packaging solutions such as trays, cartons, vacuum packaging, and retort cans. These alternatives account for a significant share of the global retort packaging market. The demand for retort trays is increasing due to their waterproof property, preventing food spillage, and protection from air and gases. Retort cartons, made primarily from paper and pulp, are also gaining popularity due to their recyclable raw materials and excellent barrier properties. Tetra Pak, a leading vendor, introduced the first retort carton, Tetra Recart, for less acidic food products. The hermetic paperboard and polymers in retort cartons ensure structural integrity during retorting, while the foil and polymers provide effective barriers. These advantages are driving the growth of the retort trays and cartons industry, potentially impacting the expansion of the global retort pouches market.





The Retort Pouches Market is experiencing significant growth due to changing consumer lifestyles, increasing middle class population, and the convenience of working people. The market caters to various sectors including packaged foods for meat, seafood, baby food, and pet food. Retort pouches offer advantages such as light weight, portability, and convenience. The retorting process involves heating food in an autoclave, eliminating microorganisms causing food spoilage. Retort pouches provide longer shelf life due to their low surface-to-volume ratio, compared to metal cans. Manufacturers use materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for pouches. Aluminum foil and a sealing layer ensure freshness. Lightweight packaging solutions are in demand for on-the-go consumption and flexible storage. Retort pouches offer resistance to punctures and abrasions, and maintain dimensional stability and high stiffness. Barrier layers prevent entry of odors, light, and moisture. The retort machine heats pouches to high temperatures, ensuring food safety and taste.

Segment Overview

This retort pouches market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Curry and sauces

1.2 Pet food

1.3 Ready-to-eat food

1.4 Seafood

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Tear notch

2.2 Zipper

2.3 Spout Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Curry and sauces- The retort pouches market for curry and sauces is witnessing growth due to increasing recognition for vendors' customer-driven solutions. Innovative packaging solutions are being offered to gain a competitive edge. Cuisine manufacturers are providing cost-effective, thermo-stabilized options for curry and sauces. Food-processing companies are expanding their reach, leading to increased international purchases of retort pouches. For instance, Del Monte's 2010 launch of mustard sauces in India created demand for pouch packaging. With growing demand from food processors and manufacturers, the global retort pouches market for curry and sauces is expected to expand further during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Retort Pouches Market is witnessing significant growth due to changing consumer lifestyles and the increasing middle class population, particularly in developing countries. Working people, in search of convenient and lightweight options, are turning to packaged foods, including meat, seafood, baby food, and pet food, packaged in retort pouches. These pouches offer extended shelf life and resistance to food spoilage, making them an ideal choice for consumers. Retort pouches are made of materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyamide, which provide excellent barrier properties against odors, light, moisture, and other external factors. Their surface-to-volume ratio is lower than metal cans, reducing transportation costs and increasing convenience. Retort pouches are also more puncture and abrasion resistant than metal cans, ensuring product safety during transportation. Moreover, retort pouches offer high dimensional stability, heat stabilization, and high stiffness, making them suitable for various food applications. The barrier layer in these pouches prevents the entry of air, maintaining the nutritional value and taste of the food. However, the cost of raw materials and the complex manufacturing process are challenges for the market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Retort Pouches Market is witnessing significant growth due to changing consumer lifestyles and the increasing middle class population, particularly among working people. The market is driven by the demand for convenient, portable, and lightweight packaged foods, including meat, seafood, baby food, pet food, and prepared food. The retorting process, which involves heating food inside a pouch to kill microorganisms responsible for food spoilage, is a key factor in extending the shelf life of these products. Retort pouches offer advantages over traditional metal cans, such as lighter weight, greater convenience, and improved nutritional value. The pouches are made from materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), with aluminum foil or a sealing layer for freshness and heat stabilization. Retort pouches offer high strength, dimensional stability, and resistance to punctures and abrasion. They also provide excellent barrier properties against odors, light, moisture, gases, and have a printable surface for attractive graphics. The convenience factor of retort pouches is further enhanced by their on-the-go consumption, flexible storage, and transportation capabilities. Retort packaging, including pouches, offers a more sustainable alternative to rigid packaging products, as they require less energy and resources to produce and transport. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers demand more lightweight, convenient, and nutritious food options.

