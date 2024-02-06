THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH DOUBLE-SIDED EXTRAORDINARILY HIGH RELIEF ON GOLD AND SILVER YEAR OF THE DRAGON COINS

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint has once again raised the bar in the world of extreme relief by launching its first-ever coins dramatically defining a design in Extraordinarily High Relief (EHR) on both their obverse and reverse. The 2024 $350 Pure Gold Coin and $50 Fine Silver Coin – Year of the Dragon are the latest innovations to come from the Mint's Research and Development team, which has enhanced the relief of artist Simon Ng's dragon design to an impressive height of 4.7 mm on the reverse, and created a rear view of the same dragon in a similarly enhanced obverse relief. These ground-breaking "double EHR" works of art are available as of February 6, 2024.

"The Royal Canadian Mint is proud to be a tireless innovator that continuously elevates the art and science of coin manufacturing for the enjoyment of collectors, as well as appreciators of art and culture in Canada and around the world," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "To create a front and rear view of a dramatic design on the same coin, and to do so in extreme relief on both sides, is both a technical triumph for our talented employees and a bold sign that the Mint remains dedicated to crafting innovative products that keep delighting our customers and drive new interest in numismatics."

The reverse design by artist Simon Ng celebrates the Year of the Wood Dragon through an elaborate EHR engraving of a dragon, the fifth sign in the Chinese Zodiac. Framed by a laser-engraved pattern that represents the wood element, the dragon is shown moving among the clouds of a night sky illuminated by the moon, its tail coiled to form the shape of lucky number 8. A rear view of that same scene is rendered in EHR on the obverse. Above the obverse engraving appears the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt, accompanied by a special device of four pearls symbolizing her four different effigies to have graced Canadian coins, as well as the double date of her reign.

The 2024 $350 Pure Gold Coin – Year of the Dragon, with a nominal metal weight of 188 g is limited to 108 examples world-wide, while its $50 fine silver companion, weighing just over

100 g, has a mintage of 5,388 coins. These products can be ordered by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images and video of these innovative coins are available here.

