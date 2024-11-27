America's longest-running fundraising campaign that helps 27 million people kicks off at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army invites communities across the country to join in the spirit of giving with the launch of its 134th Red Kettle Campaign, officially kicking off during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow against the New York Giants, airing on Fox at 3:30 p.m. CST. This year's Red Kettle Kickoff will feature a halftime performance by Grammy Award-winning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year country music star Lainey Wilson and a special guest, marking the start of a season dedicated to helping those in need through various Salvation Army programs.

The Salvation Army's Annual Red Kettle Campaign Launches With the Help of the Dallas Cowboys, Country Star Lainey Wilson, and Special Guest The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Launches With the Help of the Dallas Cowboys, Country Star Lainey Wilson, and Special Guest

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/the-salvation-army/9294953-en-salvation-army-red-kettle-campaign-launches-dallas-cowboys-lainey-wilson

Wilson will perform hits from her new album, "Whirlwind," to highlight both the need for giving this holiday season and the impact of The Salvation Army's work in communities across the country. Since teaming up in 1997, The Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise more than $3 billion for the campaign.

"It's an honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff tradition with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys. The holiday season is about giving back and coming together, so we can make a real difference in people's lives this Christmas," said Wilson. "Bring your bell-bottoms and some bells for ringing because we're about to get this show on the road!"

For nearly three decades, the Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army have joined forces on Thanksgiving Day to amplify the mission of the Red Kettle Campaign, which funds vital services for individuals and families facing hardship. Last year alone, funds raised through the campaign supported over 27 million people with resources such as food, shelter, holiday gifts, and emergency financial assistance throughout the year.

"The Red Kettle Campaign is a wonderful reminder that small acts of generosity can make a big difference," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Every dollar donated helps The Salvation Army bring hope and support to those in need, and we couldn't be more appreciative to Lainey Wilson for helping us kick off this important effort. She perfectly captures the heart of this campaign, inspiring fans to make a difference for those who need it most."

As the nation's largest private provider of social services, The Salvation Army faces a unique challenge this year. "With five fewer kettle giving days this year, donations are needed more than ever to meet the increasing demand for essential resources, especially as families continue to face economic challenges," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Lainey Wilson's heart for giving back resonates deeply with the spirit of the Red Kettle Campaign. We hope her performance inspires people to come together to support those facing hardship this season."

The official launch of the Red Kettle Campaign means that thousands of volunteers will be ringing bells at kettles across the country located outside storefronts at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger Family of Stores, Hobby Lobby, Mardel, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, JCPenney, Food Lion, Redner's Markets, Boscov's, Dillard's, Big Lots, Macerich Shopping Centers, and hundreds of local partners. At each location, people can donate cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Additionally, people can support their neighbors through their local Salvation Army by:

Signing up to volunteer at a Red Kettle at RegisterToRing.com.

at RegisterToRing.com. Giving a sustaining gift of $25 a month at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

a month at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org. Donating cryptocurrency , such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at https://www.dallascowboys.com.

About Lainey Wilson

Country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson has captured the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers, while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. In the midst of a landmark year, Wilson won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year ("Wildflowers and Wild Horses") at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, which she also hosted with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards for her acclaimed new album, Whirlwild. "The best release of her career" (The Tennessean), Whirlwind debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and #13 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart, marking Wilson's first top 10 and top 15 entry respectively. The prolific, sought-after songwriter has also scored seven No. 1 hits and has become a triple threat within entertainment as singer, songwriter and actor, making her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount's hit series Yellowstone. Earlier this year, Wilson was also inducted into The Grand Ole Opry and recently wrote and recorded "Out of Oklahoma," her original song for Universal's blockbuster Twisters.

Media Contact:

Brooke McGriff

940.363.0336 Cell

[email protected]

SOURCE The Salvation Army