The Third Season of LWC Studios' documentary series 100 Latina Birthdays Focuses on Women in Midlife Dealing with Major Health Changes, Fluid Sexual Identity, and Complexities Stemming from Breaking Cultural Norms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third season of the Peabody-nominated studio's investigative series looks closely at some of the prescient health and wellness issues encountered by U.S. Latinas ages 40-59. 100 Latina Birthdays ' in-depth reporting, based in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, centers Latinas in their midlife years. Here's a sampling of published episodes so far.

Episode 1: At Midlife, These Latinas Finally Started Asking for What Their Bodies Wanted

"I've been having women in their forties, fifties coming in and being like, 'My kids are no longer my main responsibility. I got divorced, so I am looking at life in a very different like, perception of all the possibilities for me and this has always been with me, which I think has been interesting.' There's been other women that are more like, 'Perhaps I never had the curiosity and now I want to explore.'" – Dr. Jessica Rivera, Clinical Therapist

Episode 2: After Decades of Accepting Taboos, These Latinas Get to Know Their Own Bodies

"It's so important to make sure that someone feels really comfortable and confident when they enter that room, that they feel like they are getting undressed, they're exposing an area that is very private to them. Obviously, that is a barrier in and of itself, just to be able to access that." – Dr. Sophia Rodriguez, OBGYN

Episode 3: Dedicated Promotoras Spread "Chisme de Salud"

"We learn everything that pertains to health and take all of that into the community," says Hilda Rodriguez, a promotora in Chicago's western suburbs. She is the mother of four, among the 86,000 community health workers in the U.S., and part of the 1,200 in Chicago. Nearly a quarter of these frontline workers in Chicago are Latinas. Many of them between ages 40 and 60.

Episode 4: She Is Not Staying 'Calladita' about Intimate Partner Violence

"A lot of women are also learning that if they don't want to have sex, and their partner still wants to, they're learning 'Oh, that's sexual assault. I didn't know that.' Even with that, that's domestic violence. You were forced, or you were pressured, and now they're feeling guilty and shameful for not wanting to have sex." – Celina Huerta, Clinical Psychotherapist

