The TurfMutt Foundation Shares Six Tips for Boosting Curb Appeal This Spring

As the ground thaws and the real estate market heats up, the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of backyards, public parks, school yards and other green spaces, urges homeowners to "green up" their property to maximize resale value. First impressions are everything, and that starts at the curb.

"Your yard is no longer just a pretty face. It's meaningful," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Home buyers are looking for a well-maintained outdoor space that's purposeful whether that's for kids' play space, entertaining or other uses. Your landscape significantly impacts a buyer's perception of the entire property and neighborhood."

The financial incentive is clear. Recent real estate data shows that high curb appeal can increase a home's value by an average of seven percent, while sophisticated landscaping can boost that premium to as much as 15 to 20 percent. In some markets, sellers see more than a 200 percent return on investment just due to basic lawn maintenance, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to drive up a final sale price.

To help homeowners win over buyers, the TurfMutt Foundation shares these important tips:

Think Like a Buyer: Step across the street and look at your home with fresh eyes. Do you see an inviting yard, or one that comes with a big "to-do" list? Be honest with yourself, make a list of things that need attention, then make a plan and get to work.

Clean Up Winter Debris: Don't underestimate the value of a simple yard clean-up. Removing dead limbs and clearing out matted leaves is the fastest way to show potential buyers that your home has been well-maintained.

Care for the Yard: A freshly mowed lawn, neatly trimmed edges and pruned bushes act as a frame for your home, making the entire property look more inviting to potential buyers.

Add Fresh Mulch: A fresh layer of mulch around trees and in flower beds is a low-cost face lift for your yard. It suppresses weeds and provides a finish that pops in listing photos.

Create a Vision: Show buyers how they can use the outdoor space to enhance their lifestyle. Set an outdoor dining table, string lights under a shade tree, or set up chairs around a clean firepit.

Plant with Purpose: Plant colorful flowers (using the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to decide which ones are best for your microclimate) to add visual impact that also feed pollinators. If it's too soon to add flowers to your beds, use containers to create a "move-in-ready" vibe.

"And always bear nature in mind," adds Kiser. "Know your climate zone and make sure your landscape choices are appropriate for where you live. Remember your yard is a habitat. Plant for pollinators and wildlife."

For more tips about creating purposeful living landscapes and the many benefits of the green space around us, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fs1f5xihk7huts5bxtvo1/AIw4ks5hy9HppVnBHWLxeVs?rlkey=2q4xq7a92c13i345u8bmwx6ro&st=m7dna2ym&dl=0

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

