The West Coast Customs Experience and Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours Bring Unique Exhibition Features to the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show

These shows-within-the-show will bring luxury, exotics, art cars, and more to the 2024 event

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) is proud to announce details for two highly anticipated exhibitions at the 2024 event, presented in partnership with West Coast Customs and Monterey Motorsports Festival. These shows-within-the-show will feature over 30 show-stopping luxury vehicles, exotics, custom rides and art cars.

West Coast Customs Experience

Returning in 2024 is a supercharged display from West Coast Customs, featuring one-of-a-kind vehicles and a jaw-dropping selection of customs, lowriders, exotics, classics, cruisers, muscle cars, retrofits, and more. From roadsters, rims, and wraps to mobile services and mounts, West Coast Customs is bringing it all.

The West Coast Customs Experience celebrates the future of the automotive industry – West Coast Customs Academy. This revolutionary curriculum provides hands-on, interactive workshops taught by West Coast Customs master craftsmen in a full array of automotive disciplines allowing students a chance to work alongside the master craftsmen. This year, in collaboration with the LA County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department, West Coast Customs will provide 12 program participants the student opportunity to work alongside West Coast Customs Mentors, gaining invaluable car customization experience, while replicating the revolutionary West Coast Customs Academy curriculum.

LA Auto Show attendees will be able to view the latest West Coast Customs automotive art projects, in partnership with the New York-based CART Department, on display at this year's LA Auto Show alongside projects from the students of West Coast Customs Academy customization training program, including the 1966 Cadillac Calias, 2024 grads completed for the Peacock original series Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist.

West Coast Customs commissioned builds making their LA Auto Show debut include:

Travis Scott M3

M3 Don Toliver AMG Mercedes

Oscar De La Hoya C10

Paris Hilton Bentley

will.i.am concept Tesla

Monkey Tilt RV

Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve Bronco

West Coast Custom's most progressive build of 2024 - the Suburban X Escalade

West Coast Customs Experience and LA Auto Show will showcase the following coveted art cars including:

Visionary Virgil Abloh's 1:3 scale Mercedes

Visual artist Daniel Arsham's 2018 Ferrari

Twin graffiti artists How and Nosm's 1950 Buick

Street artist Haze's 1986 converter Van

Painter Richard Prince's 2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger Contemporary artist Futura's 2020 BMW

Pop art phenomenon Keith Haring's 1963 Buick

1963 Buick Jay Z | Kanye West Maybach 57

Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours

Each year, the Monterey Motorsports Festival in Monterey, California takes place in late-summer, and is a must-attend event for car enthusiasts everywhere. The show features an impressive collection of classic and modern cars, including rare and exotic models from around the world. The event showcases not only the latest models from leading car manufacturers, but also vintage cars from the early 1900s, and everything in between, all of which are displayed in a lively and interactive environment.

Taking up residence in the Los Angeles Convention Center's Concourse Hall and running for the duration of the 2024 LA Auto Show, the Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours exhibit will include:

Blazin Rodz White F100

Blazin Rodz Lincoln

Ferrari F8

Ferrari F12 TDF

Mercedes AMG GT Black Series

MMF Lamborghini Huracan

Porsche GT3 R1

OVC GT Competition Shelby G.T. 350 Mustang

OVC GT Shelby Mustang Roadster

Drako Dragon

Drako GTE

KTM Bow

McLaren Artura Spider x2

McLaren 750 S

Bentley GT

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Bentayga

Aston Martin 2025 Vantage

Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Aston Martin DBX707

"The Los Angeles Auto Show consistently seeks out new and innovative ways to support our industry, and teaming up with the Monterey Motorsports Festival and West Coast Customs is yet another example of this mission in action," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "We are thrilled to welcome Monterey and West Coast Custom teams to this year's show, and cannot wait to see their ideas come to life!"

