THIS EASTER SEASON, EXPLORE HOLY CROSS CEMETERY'S NEW MAUSOLEUMS, AND LOCK IN 2025 PRICING BEFORE APRIL 13

Holy Cross will host a free Open House Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families are invited to tour two newly developed mausoleums, meet with Memorial Planning Advisors, and lock in 2025 pricing before a scheduled increase on April 13, a meaningful chance to plan ahead with peace of mind.

Two Extraordinary Mausoleums. One Weekend to See Both.

The newly opened Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit features natural light, open-air elegance, and skylights, offering some of the ministry's most affordable pre-planning options. Opening soon, the Chapel Mausoleum of Our Lady is a premium indoor sanctuary with stained-glass windows and a mosaic inspired by the Assumption of Mary, open for early exploration this weekend. Families should note: the original mausoleum is now 96% full, and options are narrowing. RSVP now at rcancem.org/open-house/holy-cross.

Guidance for Every Family, at Every Stage

For families who feel uncertain or unprepared, Holy Cross offers a powerful resource: a pre-planning video series hosted by Father Barone, Chaplain of Holy Cross Cemetery, available now at rcancem.org/pre-plan. With warmth and pastoral care, Fr. Barone walks families through the memorialization process, answering the questions many hesitate to ask.

"There is no greater gift you can give your family than peace of mind," said Rev. Michael Barone. "Planning ahead isn't about dwelling on loss. It's about protecting the ones you love."

The newly redesigned rcancem.org showcases all eight cemetery locations with drone photography and video, along with guides, resources, and a full overview of products and services. Available 24/7, Gabriel, the Virtual Angel Assistant, is ready to answer questions and connect families with a Memorial Planning Advisor or the right team member, typically within minutes.

RSVP for the Open House at rcancem.org/open-house/holy-cross. Watch Fr. Barone's pre-planning video series at rcancem.org/pre-plan.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum is located at 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, N.J., and is part of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark