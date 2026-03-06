This International Women's Day, Gillian Anderson Reclaims Self-Worth at Every Age in L'Oréal Paris' Lessons of Worth

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day, L'Oréal Paris global ambassador Gillian Anderson lends her voice in the latest installment of Lessons of Worth, the brand's ongoing series of personal testimonies inspired by the brand's iconic tagline "I'm Worth It."

L'Oréal Paris global ambassador Gillian Anderson lends her voice in the latest installment of L’Oréal Paris’ Lessons of Worth series.

The actress and advocate affirms a powerful truth: a woman's relevance – and worth – does not diminish with age. Inspired by her message, L'Oréal Paris invites the public to nominate a Woman of Worth, with submissions closing March 8, honoring women who are making a meaningful difference in their communities.

Today, 70%1 of women believe they become invisible with age. For Gillian Anderson, joining the Lessons of Worth is an opportunity to challenge this and other stereotypes about aging and womanhood: "The greatest misconception is that a woman over fifty just shouldn't bother. Bother to start dating, bother to start a business, bother to pursue dreams. People often ignore the wisdom and energy we've gained. In reality, this is the time when many women truly find their power and shine. And this is exactly what I want to acknowledge in my Lesson of Worth. Women over 50 are, more than ever, worth it," says Gillian Anderson.

Rooted in L'Oréal Paris' longstanding commitment to women's empowerment and self-worth, Lessons of Worth provides a space for L'Oréal Paris ambassadors to share defining experiences that have shaped their confidence and self-belief. These personal reflections invite women everywhere to recognize their intrinsic value and embrace their authentic selves.

Anderson joins fellow Lessons of Worth ambassadors including Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, and Kendall Jenner in advancing the brand's mission to amplify women's voices, challenge limiting narratives, and build confidence at every age.

As a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, Anderson reflects the brand's belief that women deserve to feel confident, celebrated, and self-assured in every chapter of their lives. From The X-Files to The Crown, Sex Education, and Scoop, her career has inspired generations through her portrayals of complex, empowered women. Her work continues to challenge cultural narratives around ambition, experience, equality, and representation.

"Gillian Anderson's Lesson of Worth is a powerful reminder to all women that they can be who they want, no matter their age or societal beliefs and expectations. Her message is clear: women are unstoppable! This message perfectly reflects the values at the very heart of L'Oréal Paris' mission," says Laetitia Toupet, Global Brand President, L'Oréal Paris. "More broadly, through the Lessons of Worth and the voices of our inspiring ambassadors, we want to help women take their rightful place in society, whether it is in a lab, on a film set, in the boardroom, or leading at home, and start a wider conversation about the issues that matter to them."

For more than 50 years, L'Oréal Paris has championed beauty at every stage of life, fostering confidence and challenging societal preconceptions. Launched in 2020, Lessons of Worth continues to serve as a meaningful platform for the brand to celebrate the many dimensions of women's beauty and identity. Through ambassador stories, the initiative sparks global conversations that drive awareness and impact.

Gillian Anderson's Lesson of Worth video testimonial can be found here.

To view additional L'Oréal Paris ambassadors' Lessons of Worth video testimonials, visit https://www.lorealparisusa.com/lesson-of-worth.

To nominate someone or learn more about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, visit WomenofWorth.com.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 20 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

1 SOURCES KANTAR CHANGING THE AGE NARRATIVE 2023 – 12 000 WOMEN 18 TO 75 YO – 12 COUNTRIES / PROFILING SENIORS L'OREAL FRANCE 2024

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris