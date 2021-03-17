Three NAD Fast-Track SWIFT Cases Resolved; One Claim Supported, One Recommendation to Discontinue Claim, One Claim Voluntarily Discontinued

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs today announced the resolution of three new Fast-Track SWIFT cases:

T-Mobile challenged Verizon's depiction of a 5G coverage map

Prose challenged Function's "over 110,000 5-star product reviews" claim

Lidl challenged certain Aldi comparative pricing claims

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases.

T-Mobile US, Inc. v. Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile brought a challenge to a video coverage map representing Verizon Wireless' buildout of 5G coverage across the United States. NAD determined that the advertiser provided a reasonable basis to support the express coverage messages in the challenged video.

The coverage map was appropriate for the NAD Fast-Track SWIFT process because the challenged video contained multiple express statements – visually, in voiceover, on-screen text, and disclosures – regarding Verizon's wireless service coverage. Determining whether the express coverage messages were supported was a single issue that would not require review of complex evidence or legal argument.

NAD determined that reasonable consumers would view the video in context, which explains Verizon's 5G incremental buildout, layered on its existing, prior generation network. Verizon's video with rising red blocks, voiceover, and on-screen text explaining how Verizon layered its 5G Nationwide and 5G Ultra Wideband onto its existing network serves the function of a legend and expressly explains the differences in coverage of Verizon's existing and 5G Nationwide networks.

In its advertiser statement, Verizon stated that it "is pleased NAD found that the message in the videos was supported."

PerSé Beauty Inc. d/b/a Prose v. Function Inc.

Prose brought a challenge to Function's claim that it had "over 110,000 5-star product reviews!" for its Function of Beauty customizable hair care products. NAD recommended that the advertiser discontinue the challenged claim or modify it to tout the number of 5-star reviews it can reliably support.

The "110,000 5-star product reviews" claim was appropriate for Fast-Track SWIFT because the issue was limited to whether the advertiser provided a reasonable basis for the claim when it counted reviews in the combined "shampoo and conditioner" category as two separate product reviews, one for shampoo and one for conditioner.

NAD determined that at least one reasonable interpretation of the claim "over 110,000 5-star product reviews!" is the express message that consumers have submitted 110,000 distinct reviews. Nothing in the context of the claim, or the claim itself alerts consumers that its count of 5-star reviews is based on counting a single review of shampoo and conditioner as two product reviews. Nor did the advertiser provide a reasonable basis to support the claim that it has over 110,000 product reviews for "shampoo and conditioner" because reviewers had no mechanism to rate the products separately.

In its advertiser's statement, Function stated that while it "disagrees with NAD's determination that [it] lacked a reasonable basis for its claim, we welcome NAD's guidance in this area."

Lidl US, LLC v. Aldi, Inc.

Lidl brought a challenge against certain Aldi comparative pricing claims. During the challenge, for business purposes, Aldi agreed to permanently discontinue the challenged comparative pricing claims:

"The Lowest Prices Everyday"

"Lowest Possible Prices on Groceries"

"It's Official. We Have the Lowest Prices on Long Island "

" "ALDI has the Lowest Prices on Long Island "

NAD is now accepting three types of claims for consideration in the streamlined SWIFT process:

The prominence and sufficiency of disclosures in influencer marketing and native advertising;

Misleading pricing and sales claims; and

Misleading express claims that do not require review of complex evidence or substantiation.

