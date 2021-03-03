Thrive, Fight, Win: Le-Vel Goes To Battle Against Cancer

For each month of the year, the Thrive Against Cancer campaign will donate $5 of each Thrive Derma Fusion Technology (DFT) pack sold to a specific organization. The Thrive DFT packs come in 3 distinct designs that promote Le-Vel's commitment to cancer research, awareness and prevention. During the first four months of the Thrive Against Cancer campaign, Le-Vel will earmark donations for colorectal cancer (February), kidney cancer (March), testicular cancer (April), and brain cancer (May). The next four months benefit leukemia (June), lymphoma (July), prostate cancer (August), and bone cancer (September), followed by breast cancer (October), liver cancer (November), pancreatic cancer (December), and cervical cancer (January 2022).

Just as exciting as the charitable aspect of Thrive Against Cancer is the brand new, Thrive DFT formulation developed specifically for this campaign. Thrive DFT is a technology-driven breakthrough in health, wellness, weight management and nutritional support. It features a one-of-kind delivery system designed to infuse the derma (skin) with Le-Vel's unique, premium-grade formula. Thrive Against Cancer DFTs are the most powerful weight loss engineered DFT yet and are upgraded with energy, mood support, plus antioxidants to help Thrivers achieve even better results. When taken as part of the Thrive Experience with Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules and Premium Lifestyle Shake Mix, DFT promotes an overall healthy lifestyle.

"We're extremely proud that our Brand Promoters and customers already helped to donate more than $1 million to breast cancer awareness over the last several years through our annual October partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Knowing the kind of impact we can have in just four weeks' time, we're inspired to take the fight against cancer year round and partner with additional organizations working tirelessly to eradicate some of the most common varieties of the disease. Together with more than 10 million Thrivers, we believe it's possible to live in a cancer-free world, and we're proud to support these 12 incredible organizations dedicated to making that dream a reality."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.



In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.



For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



