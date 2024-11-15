Tiana's Bayou Adventure Attraction Debuts at Disneyland Resort Nov. 15, 2024

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is the latest chapter in the princess and entrepreneur's story at Disneyland Park, extending her story from New Orleans Square into Bayou Country. The significant investment to transform Critter Country into Bayou Country, which includes reimagined retail locations like Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club, highlights the depth of immersive storytelling that will enhance the overall experience for guests.

"We're thrilled for our guests to experience the transformation of the westside of Disneyland Park with the joyful Tiana's Bayou Adventure, reimagined Bayou Country and expanded New Orleans Square – immersive stories and experiences that guests can only find at Disneyland Resort," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is one of many exciting reasons to visit Disneyland Resort. With a multi-day visit, guests can experience more of the magic, such as limited-time celebrations, newly opened offerings at the Downtown Disney District and more. For guests looking to stay in the heart of the fun, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer convenient theme park access with benefits and special touches only Disney can provide.

"Drop on in" for a fun family adventure

Upon stepping into the attraction queue for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, guests are transported to the year 1927, when Princess Tiana is preparing to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season honoring her employee-owned business, Tiana's Foods. Everyone is invited, but an "ingredient" is missing: the entertainment! Riders board log flumes and journey through the bayou in search of musicians, encountering familiar faces along the way including Mama Odie and Louis the Alligator. Guests also discover 19 new critter friends playing Zydeco, Rara and Afro-Cuban music; shrink down to the size of a frog and experience a thrilling 50-foot descent before rolling into Tiana's swingin' soiree. For more bayou excitement, MagicBand+ will glow like a firefly and interact with the attraction throughout the journey.

GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Terence Blanchard arranged and produced music for the queue, including new renditions of "Gonna Take You There," "Down in New Orleans" and more. A catchy, original song, "Special Spice," was written, produced and performed by GRAMMY® Award-winning musician PJ Morton with vocals by Anika Noni Rose, specially for the attraction. Hundreds of artists lent their talents to the creation of the attraction soundtrack, including Leah Chase Kamata, daughter of Dooky and Leah Chase, who served as one of the inspirations for Princess Tiana herself.

Joining the complimentary virtual queue* via the Disneyland app** is required to experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Upon its grand opening, there will not be a standby line for this attraction. More information and how-to details are available at Disneyland.com. Parties with guests under the attraction's 40-inch minimum height requirement can speak with a cast member about the complimentary Rider Switch feature. Guests may also get quicker entry to this attraction by booking an arrival window and using the Lightning Lane entrance with the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to availability. ***

Guests may take a piece of the bayou home with Tiana- and attraction-themed merchandise, such as a "bayou-tiful" Spirit Jersey, ear headband, an adorable interactive firefly accessory, Loungefly mini backpack, MagicBand+ and much more. A new collection features the art of New Orleans native, Sharika Mahdi, who inspired Walt Disney Imagineering with lively artwork for the attraction. Guests can receive complimentary digital downloads of their Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction photo with Disney PhotoPass service.**** Attraction photos are also included with the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass or PhotoPass+ One Day, so guests can take even more memories home with unlimited digital photo downloads from the day of their visit.

Expansion of Princess Tiana's story at Disneyland Park

While Tiana's Bayou Adventure is sure to draw in guests from across the bayou, the rich storytelling of this princess and entrepreneur spans throughout New Orleans Square and Bayou Country in Disneyland Park. Inspired by Tiana's dressmaker mother, guests can visit Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets shop in New Orleans Square for home goods, accessories, sauces, seasonings and more. The Tiana's Palace quick-service restaurant serves New Orleans-inspired dishes such as hearty gumbo and specialty beignets for lunch and dinner. The restaurant takes inspiration from the film for the interior with a large mural of the bayou and references to Tiana's story, featuring details such as her father's favorite gumbo spoon.

Bayou Country continues the narrative of this new "critter-ful" attraction with two retail locations. Louis' Critter Club is the go-to place to shop Tiana apparel, plushes and ears to home décor and more. Ray's Berets – a cozy cabin home to firefly Raymond and his kin – features an assortment of headwear, accessories, toys and more.

Save with ticket and hotel offers

For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can purchase 2 days and get 1 day free at a Disneyland Resort theme park with a specially priced 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket. This Disneyland Holiday Ticket offer is on sale Nov. 13 for visits Nov. 18 – Dec. 27, 2024. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.***** Park reservations are required. The total price is $330. Visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandHolidayOffer for more details.

Guests planning to "drop on in" to the Disneyland Resort in early 2025 can save with the limited-time kids' special ticket offer and hotel offers – both are available for purchase now for visits and stays Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with this 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.****** Hotel offers include up to 25 percent off select stays of four nights or longer******* and up to 20 percent off standard and premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, Sunday through Thursday nights********, based upon space availability.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland Resort.

