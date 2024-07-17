Ticketed Events are All the Rave as They Become a Popular Incentive for Americans to Travel This Summer

Allianz Partners USA's 16th Annual Vacation Confidence Index

Reveals Almost Two-Thirds of Americans Plan to Attend a Ticketed Event in 2024

RICHMOND, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport stamps are a likely complement to this year's hottest tickets for Americans as they pack their bags to attend concerts, sports and live entertainment events around the globe this summer, according to Allianz Partners USA's 16th Annual Vacation Confidence Index*.

Concerts, festivals and sporting events lead the charge in ticketed experiences

Entertainment remains a driving force for travel as the travel insurance and assistance company's latest survey found that 24% of Americans plan to travel to a destination to attend a major pop culture event. Leading the way, 40% of younger travelers ages 18-34 plan to leave their hometowns to attend an event. Not far behind, a quarter (26%) of older travelers ages 35-54 also expect to travel to attend their favorite events. Unlike the younger demographics, travelers over 55 are less likely (9%) to travel for entertainment.

The survey also revealed that almost two-thirds (63%, no change year over year) of Americans plan to attend a ticketed event in 2024, while nearly one in five (18%) expect to attend three events or more (down two points from last year).

With A-list musicians on tour and premier sporting events dominating the calendar, it's no surprise that 71% of younger Americans (ages 18-34) will be in the crowd of at least one ticketed event this year, although it represents a seven-point drop from 2023. Following their lead but moving four points higher over last year, 71% of 35–54-year-olds also are heading to a venue, while just half (50%) of Americans over the age of 55 plan to purchase event tickets this year (up two points).

When it comes to their ticketed event preference, more than half of Americans (52%) are likely to attend ticketed concerts, festivals or performing arts events this year, followed by 43% who are likely to attend sporting events.

"Ticketed events continue to set the stage for American travel," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "If you plan to build a trip around an event, ask your ticketing provider about event ticket insurance which may reimburse you up to 100% of non-refundable ticket costs if a covered situation prevents you from attending. Travel insurance can also help reimburse pre-paid, non-refundable travel costs, up to the plan's maximum limit, if you have to cancel your trip for a reason covered by the policy."

Link to download Infographic: HERE

Event Ticket ProtectorSM from Allianz Partners can reimburse up to 100% of non-refundable ticket costs, up to $10,000, when an insured customer can't attend their event for covered situations such as an unexpected covered illness or certain non-voluntary job losses. Event Ticket Protector also provides customers with access to 24/7 assistance through the company's event hotline. Event Ticket Protector is offered by leading event ticket providers.

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least one week to a place that is 100 miles or more from home.

Allianz Partners offers travel protection plans through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/ .

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners. For this survey, a sample of 2,010 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from April 15 to 22, 2024 via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners