Tiger® Beer expands football partnerships, becomes Official International Beer Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tiger-beer/9307951-en-tiger-beer-expands-football-partnerships-becomes-official-international-beer-partner-yottenham-hotspur-football-club

"At Tiger® Beer, we believe that individual courage is rooted in collective support," said Sean O'Donnell, Global Brand Director of Tiger® Beer. "Our partnerships with iconic clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, embody our belief that progress isn't a solo act. Together, we celebrate teams and the collective spirit that fuels progress, reminding everyone that we can achieve incredible individual feats when we support one another."

Tiger® Beer's expanding football partnerships underscores its commitment to fuelling football passion in Asia and beyond. With over 195 million fans in Asia, Spurs are a natural ally in Tiger® Beer's commitment to ignite football passion throughout the region.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur said: "It is fantastic to be partnering with another industry-leading brand in Tiger, with the aim of engaging our fans in Asia through unique experiences aimed at bringing people together through the power of football."

Harnessing the insights from its recent survey of 2,000 football fans, where almost 3 in 4 view fan activities as crucial to unite supporters of their chosen club, Tiger® Beer is dedicated to delivering thrilling fan experiences for Spurs fans. These will include activations, opportunities to watch the team train and exclusive training and coaching experiences.

Together with Tiger® Beer, football fans around the globe can uncage their tigers and unite as one to celebrate their football passion. Fans are invited to join the journey as Tiger® Beer and its partners come together to create unforgettable, legendary experiences. Fans can follow @tigerbeer on Instagram for exclusive events, promotions, and opportunities to engage with their favourite clubs like never before.

Enquiries:

Joey Brophy, Global Brand PR

[email protected]

About Tiger®:

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes there is a tiger within each of us, which deserves to live uncaged. Progress is not a solo act — by drawing courage from those around us, there are no limits to what we can achieve.

For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com

SOURCE Tiger Beer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED