Time For A Gut Check: Introducing THRIVE BIOTIC By Le-Vel

Our bodies are comprised of various levels and types of bacteria. We need the proper amount of the "good kind" -- the healthy bacteria -- to make sure our digestive systems operate at optimum levels. THRIVE BIOTIC helps populate your body with that good bacteria. It contains billions of live cultures that improve regularity, support your digestive system and promote nutrient absorption + , healthy weight loss + and immune function + . It also helps the body maintain both its natural balance of healthy intestinal flora + as well as healthy levels of Candida + .

"While research continues to explore the benefits of gut health, we know it has a huge impact on our general health and well-being, including heart health, brain health, improved mood and good sleep," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "THRIVE BIOTIC is specially formulated to give you the premium probiotic support you need to maintain good digestion and maximize your health and wellness -- from the inside out."

To learn more about THRIVE BIOTIC, go to https://le-vel.com/Products/THRIVE/Biotic .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact: Liz Reuth, [email protected]

+ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

