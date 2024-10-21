TIMEX CELEBRATES 170 YEARS OF WATCHMAKING WITH $1 LIMITED-EDITION ANNIVERSARY WATCH

Honoring its iconic heritage and pioneering efforts in democratizing timepieces

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, a pioneer in the watchmaking industry, is celebrating their 170th Anniversary with 1,000 limited-edition Waterbury watches for just $1 dollar; reviving a legacy of accessible timekeeping. On November 16th, consumers will have a chance to claim their limited-edition $1 watch at all participating retailers at 10am locally. It will also be available on Timex.com US and Timex.ca (10am EST / 7am PST), Timex.co.uk (10am GMT), Timex.eu (10am CET), and shop.timexindia.com (10am IST). Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim your limited-edition $1 watch and be part of Timex's celebration of time, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the dollar.

This release honors their heritage of simply great watchmaking since 1854, tracing back to their roots as the Waterbury Clock Company. It commemorates Timex's iconic Yankee pocket watch—their first timepiece sold at $1 and known as "the watch that made the dollar famous".

170 years ago, timekeeping was exclusive to the elite, with pocket watches expensively priced to the public. It was then that the Waterbury Clock Company stepped in and democratized timekeeping for all. Five pounds of candy costed 35 cents, and one dollar got you the Yankee dollar pocket watch. Farmers checked it during harvests, train conductors relied on it for punctuality, and factory workers synchronized their breaks by its hands.

By the turn of the century, over six million of these 'dollar watches' had found their way into the hands of everyday Americans. Even literary legend Mark Twain couldn't resist owning one, having sent Timex a dollar in exchange for a watch of his very own.

Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer of Timex Group, expressed the significance of this release: "Our 170th anniversary isn't merely a celebration of our storied past; it's a heartfelt reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to making quality timepieces accessible to everyone. The $1 Anniversary Watch pays homage to the original Waterbury campaign, which promised 'correct time for little money.' In crafting this watch, we wanted to honor the loyal consumers who have trusted and cherished our brand over the years."

This special release joins Timex's beloved Waterbury collection, paying homage to their origins as the Waterbury Clock Company with finely finished surfaces and careful applications of watchmaking ingenuity. It displays a glossy ice white dial with the official 170th Anniversary Edition logo, elevated by 3D lacquered roman numeral markers. Flip the watch over, and it reveals a special caseback enhanced with vertical brushing and engraved with a commemoration of this special moment in Timex's watchmaking history.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

