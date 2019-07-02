Top-Rated Organic Mattress Avocado Green Boldy Debuts One-Year Sleep Trial

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress — the leading organic mattress brand in the United States — is boldly extending their risk-free sleep trial from 100 nights to one full year for its Green and Vegan certified mattresses.

"We know it takes time to adjust to a new mattress," says Mark Abrials, CMO and Co-Founder of Avocado.

"So we decided to extend our sleep trial to a full year to take the pressure off of our customers. We want them to feel completely confident that they've found the right mattress that will positively affect their sleep as well as overall health and wellbeing."

The one-year sleep trial launches as part of Avocado's Fourth of July sale, which offers $175 off any Avocado Green Mattress or Avocado Vegan mattress using the code ORGANIC175 on AvocadoMattress.com. It is available exclusively on new purchases.

Avocado Green Mattress is an eco-luxury e-retailer that makes top-rated eco-conscious sleep products, including Avocado Green mattresses made with 100% GOLS Organic certified latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources, 100% GOTS Organic certified wool, and 100% GOTS Organic certified cotton. Products are handmade in their Los Angeles factory without polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical flame retardants, or chemical adhesives. They are on a mission to provide a healthy, non-toxic, chemical-free sleep environment while promoting green living, human wellbeing and sustainability. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of all revenues are donated to environmental nonprofits. As a result, Avocado helped fund an entire Women's Center in Rwanda with Kula Project, planted 48,250 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation, launched a recycling and education program in Haiti with the Social Plastic Foundation, restored 100 acres of bee habitat with Bee Girl Organization, and rescued 220,000 lbs. of food for New Yorkers in need with City Harvest. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

