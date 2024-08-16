TOPDON Crosses Into Outdoor, Adventure Market with New TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular With 410 Meter Target Range

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, is crossing into the Outdoor and Adventure markets with their new TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular offering a target range of 410 meters. Designed for the harshest outdoor conditions, the waterproof TS004 is engineered with advanced thermal imaging technology capable of penetrating dense fog and vegetation, revealing wildlife, people, and objects with ease.

Topdon TS004 thermal imaging monocular

"We're thrilled to leverage our expertise in thermal imaging to serve outdoor enthusiasts with the launch of the TS004," said Mike Zhou, CEO of TOPDON. "It is built to the same rigorous standards as our automotive products, encased in a durable, waterproof design that can handle even the toughest weather conditions. It boasts a high IR resolution of 256x192 and a fluid 50Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it connects to smartphones wirelessly, enabling users to capture and share images and videos with audio among fellow adventurers.

Boasting a 13mm lens with 8x digital zoom capability, and five color palettes including Bird, White Hot, Black Hot, Red Hot, and Fusion, the TS004 swiftly and accurately identifies targets in low light and complete darkness. It is powered by a high efficiency 5000mAh battery, offering over 11 hours of outdoor use without interruption. The IP67 plastic waterproof casing ensures protection against heavy rainfall, snow, mud, and other extreme weather conditions.

"Though the TS004 is incredibly compact at just 310g, it packs a serious punch. It's designed to be an invaluable companion for everything from casual bird watching to intense search and rescue missions," said Mike. "Built to adapt to any situation, its versatility makes it an essential tool for outdoor lovers and a must-have for every adventurer's kit."

For more features and information visit https://www.topdon.com/products/TS004

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software Copyrights . The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482183/Topdon_TS004_thermal_imaging_monocular.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482132/Topdon_logo_Logo.jpg