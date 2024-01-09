TORRAS UNVEILS COOLiFY CYBER, THE NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN THE PERSONAL AIR CONDITIONER CATEGORY

News provided by

TORRAS

09 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

Increased Cooling Area and Duct Size Create Ultimate Cooling Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, with more than 1,300 patents and 60 international industry awards, unveiled the latest generation of its COOLiFY wearable personal air conditioner products, the COOLiFY Cyber, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.  The product will launch in March 2024.

Continue Reading
COOLiFY for outdoor activities
COOLiFY for outdoor activities

TORRAS created the neck air conditioner by applying its in-house semiconductor-based technology to a super powerful motor that allows it to cool the user.  Using an electrical current run between the semiconductor and a ceramic cooling plate at the neck, the COOLiFY Cyber creates an instant cooling sensation.

With three speed settings and double vent design, the COOLiFY Cyber is a wearable adjustable neck fan with 3D and 360° cooling relief through 36 air outlets.  It is charged by a USB Type-C charging cable.

COOLiFY comes in three models. COOLiFY Cyber increases the cooling area and air duct size, enhancing cooling efficiency, and truly achieves the ultimate cooling experience.  COOLiFY Air is the lightest wearable air conditioner, and COOLiFY C2S is the most balanced personal air conditioner with noticeable cooling effects while addressing battery life concerns.

The COOLiFY Cyber demonstrates that TORRAS is steering the future of neck air conditioners. TORRAS invented the product category in 2020.  Thanks to advances in technology, each new personal air conditioner product can now do more compared with the previous generation.

Behind every model is the TORRAS team standing up to the challenge. Years ago, they enabled phone cases to stand up as a kickstand, which set standards for how kickstand cases should be globally, but the team did not stop there. To meet the changing needs and evolving trends, the team always keeps on looking for things to be improved on their products to serve their users better. With a forward-thinking and advancing spirit, TORRAS has been pushing boundaries and cracking problems others ignored, bringing innovative ideas like all-around airbags and X-SHOCK airbags into implementation. Now the brand provides a variety of products, transforming the way people use their phone cases, fans, and air conditioners.

While bringing exceptional products to its customers, the TORRAS team also attaches great importance to the development of the planet.  The company is honored to be part of the WeForest movement and to contribute to eco-friendly initiatives that are crucial in building a greener future.  The company plans to grow more than 100,000 trees by 2030 to improve the planet.

About TORRAS
Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique." They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters and have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards.  For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

SOURCE TORRAS

Also from this source

TORRAS UNVEILS COOLiFY CYBER, THE NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN THE PERSONAL AIR CONDITIONER CATEGORY

TORRAS UNVEILS COOLiFY CYBER, THE NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN THE PERSONAL AIR CONDITIONER CATEGORY

TORRAS, with more than 1,300 patents and 60 international industry awards, unveiled the latest generation of its COOLiFY wearable personal air...
Mavericks Home Game Sponsored by TORRAS Launches, Special Edition Ostand Phone Case Stand Captivates Fans

Mavericks Home Game Sponsored by TORRAS Launches, Special Edition Ostand Phone Case Stand Captivates Fans

As the creator of the phone stand case, TORRAS has successfully entered into a sponsorship collaboration with the Dallas Mavericks (MAVS) and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.