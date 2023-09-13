Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

News provided by

Toshiba TV

13 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has announced a new addition to its high-end fleet, the Toshiba Z870, poised to deliver high-resolution display and quality sound performance to the modern-age viewer.

Continue Reading
image
image

Game nights are set to become more gripping and movie sessions more immersive, made possible with the model's unique features. Central to the Toshiba TV Z870's allure is its Mini LED 4K display; the technology offers striking contrast and accurate color, and captures every detail on your favorite actor's face with exceptional clarity from individual strands of hair to nuanced facial expressions in the darkest and brightest scenes, guarantees an immersive experience.

In an intense gaming session, every lag or frame drop disrupts the gamer's experience. The Toshiba Z870's 144Hz display is designed to address this. Every swift character move, from the sidesteps in strategy games to the high-paced chases in racers, is rendered with clarity. With a Game Mode Pro feature ensuring that on-screen play is as fluid and responsive as reflexes.

Complimenting this is the Quantum Dot Color which produces accurate vibrant colors per frame; and the AMD FreeSync Premium which guarantees seamless gameplay and smooth action sequences by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

The in-fitted REGZA Engine ZRi works diligently behind the scenes, enhancing each visual element to provide a more vibrant and crystal-clear output. Toshiba TV Z870's visual ensemble is ultimately completed by the inclusion of the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, ZR 2.1.2 Surround Sound System, and Front Firing Speaker. From the subtle rustle of leaves in a calm movie scene to the escalating tempo of a game's soundtrack, the audio output is consistently clear and precise.

Beyond its attractive specifications, Toshiba TV's Z870 represents the seamless confluence of technology and design aimed at solving real-world entertainment challenges.  As the brand-new Toshiba TV Z870 hits markets, anticipation builds towards the dynamism that the latest model promises, and how it is set to continue the success streak of earlier models.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208514/image.jpg

SOURCE Toshiba TV

Also from this source

Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

Bezprecedentní audiovizuální synergie: Toshiba TV dodržuje svůj slib

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.