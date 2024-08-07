Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Leadership Changes

TRD, U.S.A. President David Wilson announces retirement

Appointment of Tyler Gibbs to TRD, U.S.A. President

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced executive leadership changes as David Wilson, group vice president and president of TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development), will retire on December 16 after 35 years with the organization. General Manager Tyler Gibbs will succeed Wilson as president of TRD, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).

During his long-standing career at TRD, Wilson has held many roles, including design engineer; track support engineer; vice president, operations and engineering; vice president, production and strategic planning; vice president, sales, operations and planning; and vice president, finance, operations and planning. Wilson was appointed to the position of TRD president in January 2014, where he has led Toyota's U.S. motorsports arm for the past 11 years.

"It's been such an honor to be a member of this Team and work alongside so many dedicated, talented and passionate men and women," said Wilson. "I'm humbled and grateful for the trust, support and friendship afforded me throughout my career by my colleagues at TMNA, the Toyota Motor Corporation, our industry and team partners and our athletes. But now, I've completed my lap and I'm proud to hand the keys over to my friend and 'brother in arms', Tyler Gibbs. I have every confidence that Tyler and his team will continue to grow and strengthen TRD's world-class legacy on and off the track."

Wilson played a significant role in many championships and race wins with Toyota, Lexus and Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) teams and drivers during his 35-year tenure, including championships in CART, CORR, Grand-Am, IMSA, Indy Racing League, MTEG, NASCAR, NHRA, SCORE and USAC. He has also been a part of many noteworthy victories in iconic races across motorsports, including wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Baja 500 and 1000, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Petit Le Mans, Chili Bowl, and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Additionally, Wilson played an integral role with the Toyota and TRD leadership team that planned, supported and executed the company's momentous entries into both CART/INDYCAR and NASCAR.

Prior to joining TRD, Wilson was employed by Johnson & Johnson and was an officer in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist's Badge and the Air Assault Badge. Wilson earned a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

In his new role, Gibbs will be responsible for all TRD operations and activities in North America. These include engine engineering, chassis engineering, manufacturing, administration and operations. He will oversee all TRD facilities, including the organization's headquarters and engine operations in Costa Mesa, California, the chassis and team support operation in Salisbury, North Carolina, and the GR Garage and Toyota Performance Center (TPC) in Mooresville, North Carolina.

"I have big shoes to fill," said Gibbs. "Dave has been the cornerstone of TRD's growth and culture over the last 35 years. During my 28 years working for Dave, he has given me countless opportunities to learn and grow, and this is another one of those opportunities. I'm excited and grateful for the privilege to work with so many incredible people at TRD and TMNA, along with our many partners, and together we'll seek to continue TRD's history of success."

Gibbs joined TRD in 1996 and has held various roles during his nearly 30-year tenure with the organization. He currently oversees competition, engineering, commercial and administration activities at TRD. In addition, he works closely with TMNA and Toyota Racing as well as with race team relationships and key motorsports partners.

A Westmont College graduate, Gibbs began his career with Cosworth Engineering in 1992. He later earned his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Gibbs will assume his new role as TRD President in late December.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

Media Contacts:

Toyota PR Contact

Sam Mahoney

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Toyota NASCAR PR Contacts:

Pam Jansen, Golin for Toyota Racing

386-631-2489

[email protected]

Cody Poor, Golin for Toyota Racing

323-578-7159

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America