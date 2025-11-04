Gas. Hybrid. Electric. Hydrogen. Toyota Showcases a Multi-Pathway Future of Mobility and Adventure.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota arrives at the 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show with an inspiring message: "Powered by Possibility." As the industry explores a future shaped by an ever-evolving variety of powertrain technologies, Toyota demonstrates how its diverse lineup—gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell—powers every lifestyle, passion, and adventure.

Toyota Powers Possibility at SEMA 2025

Located in the Central Hall, Booth No. 22200 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Toyota's "Powertrain Paddock" brings this philosophy to life. The immersive booth showcases a unique array of specialty build vehicles and accessories that highlight Toyota's belief that no single solution fits every customer or every journey. From rugged overlanding rigs and track-bred GR performance machines to electrified concepts and hydrogen-powered innovation, the display reflects Toyota's vision for a multi-pathway future where possibility is driven by choice.

"At Toyota, innovation drives us to explore new possibilities and redefine the future of mobility," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing. "SEMA is the perfect venue to showcase how Toyota's powertrain diversity meets the needs of today while pushing the limits for tomorrow. Whether you choose gas, hybrid, electric, or hydrogen, Toyota vehicles prove that efficiency, performance and adventure are possible in every form."

Toyota's 2025 showcase integrates specialty builds, concept vehicles, and the expansive Associated Accessory Products (AAP) portfolio to illustrate how each vehicle and powertrain can be personalized for different lifestyles. From off-road exploration to motorsport-inspired performance, Toyota's Powertrain Paddock highlights how Toyota customers can chart their own course into the future—powered by possibility.

This year, Toyota's booth includes:

bZ Time Attack Concept

Toyota pushes all-electric performance to new limits with the bZ Time Attack Concept. Purpose-built for circuits and hill climbs, this high-downforce EV combines advanced battery-electric technology, lightweight construction, and fully functional aerodynamics to showcase the thrilling potential of future EVs—and deliver a bold glimpse into the possible future of motorsports.

Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept

The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept reimagines overlanding with hydrogen power, merging rugged capability with advanced zero-emission technology. Outfitted for exploration, it showcases how hydrogen fuel-cell innovation and battery-electric technology could propel Tacoma's legendary off-road spirit into a cleaner, more sustainable future of adventure.

Turbo Trail Cruiser

An icon reborn, the Turbo Trail Cruiser blends the classic 1985 Land Cruiser FJ60 with the modern power of Toyota's i-FORCE 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine. The result is a resto-mod that looks factory-original yet delivers nearly double the output of the FJ60's original inline-six —preserving the Land Cruiser's timeless character while showcasing Toyota's ability to fuse heritage with contemporary engineering, all while maintaining Toyota's powertrain DNA.

Corolla Cross Nasu Edition

The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition channels the spirit of Japan's alpine adventures, blending everyday versatility with rugged style. Outfitted with bespoke accessories, bold design cues, and functional upgrades, this concept transforms the approachable Corolla Cross into a lifestyle-ready crossover built for mountain escapes and weekend exploration.

Camry GT-S

The Camry GT-S Concept is a bold styling and trim study that explores how a performance-inspired exterior and refined chassis enhancements could elevate the modern Camry. With a vibrant Inferno Flare finish and resculpted bodylines complemented by a lowered stance on 20-inch wheels, the GT-S represents the potential for Camry to become a true sport sedan with real-world appeal.

Scion 01 Concept

Toyota is excited to unveil a bold new off-road concept under the iconic Scion name, celebrated for its legacy as a creative test bed and symbol of experimentation. Debuting at SEMA, this dynamic side-by-side concept is engineered to deliver exhilarating trail experiences, combining rugged capability with cutting-edge engineering. Though still in the conceptual stage, it is designed for enthusiasts who crave adrenaline, it serves as a platform to push boundaries, explore new possibilities, and inspire the next generation of off-road innovation.

Fueled by a high-output turbocharged hybrid Toyota powertrain, this engineering exercise boldly reimagines the outdoor adventure experience by delivering heart-pounding thrills alongside impressive fuel efficiency. Its groundbreaking silent mode allows you to glide through trails in complete serenity, fully immersed in nature's beauty. The Scion side-by-side concept sparks anticipation for a future where adventure meets cutting-edge innovation like never before, inviting you to reimagine what's possible beyond the beaten path.

RAV4 GR SPORT PHEV with Prototype Body Kit

Making its debut at the 2025 SEMA Show, this RAV4 GR Sport showcases a prototype body kit developed exclusively for the show by Toyota Customizing & Development (TCD). The concept features redesigned lower front and rear bumper sections and streamlined side skirts that elevate the RAV4's sporty, performance-inspired character while retaining its factory fenders and overall proportions. The design previews potential future styling enhancements inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing's dynamic aesthetic.

Genuine Toyota, TRD & AAP Parts & Accessories

With offerings for every Toyota model, Genuine Accessories enhance performance, style, and versatility. On display at SEMA, visitors will find AAP parts cabinets and Toyota Genuine wheel displays with signature red backgrounds, TRD pedestals, and AAP digital kiosks featuring updated content. Expanded this year with approved brand products, accessories are a central feature—with outfitted vehicles displayed throughout the booth to showcase how Toyota delivers adventure, personalization, and capability for every lifestyle.

Vehicles shown are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota that may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

