Toyota’s All-Electric Lineup Gains Rugged, Powerful New bZ Woodland SUV

Standard All-Wheel Drive with 375 Horsepower Combined System Output

281 Mile of EPA-Estimated Driving Range Rating (260 miles for bZ Woodland Models Equipped with Optional All-Terrain Tire)

DC Fast-Charging Times Around 30 Minutes* (10-80% Charge Under Ideal Conditions)

Equipped with North American Charging System (NACS) Port for Wide Access to Thousands of DC Fast Charging Stations in the U.S.

Ample Utility with 74.3-Cubic Foot Rear Cargo Area with Seats Folded Flat, 8.4-inch Ground Clearance, Panoramic View Monitor with Multi-Terrain Monitor, and up to 3,500-lb Towing Capacity

Well-Equipped Interior with Standard SofTex ® -Trimmed Seating, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Touchscreen, Dual Wireless Qi Device Charging, Ambient Lighting and More

-Trimmed Seating, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Touchscreen, Dual Wireless Qi Device Charging, Ambient Lighting and More bZ Woodland Premium Model Adds JBL ® Premium Audio, Ventilated Front Seats with Memory Driver's Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Radiant Heaters, and More

Premium Audio, Ventilated Front Seats with Memory Driver's Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Radiant Heaters, and More Expected to Arrive in U.S. Toyota Dealerships in March 2026

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland Starts at $45,300 (Excluding Dealer Processing and Handling Fee)

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's most rugged addition to its battery-electric (BEV) lineup, the first-ever 2026 bZ Woodland is expected to arrive at dealerships nationwide next month. Equipped with standard all-wheel drive with X-MODE®, the bZ Woodland has a net combined system output of 375 horsepower and an EPA-estimated total driving range rating of up to 281 miles (the EPA-estimated driving range rating is 260 miles when equipped with optional All-Terrain tires). It also has midsize SUV utility, with the aforementioned all-terrain tire option, 8.4 inches of ground clearance, and up to 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Toyota’s All-Electric Lineup Gains Rugged, Powerful New bZ Woodland SUV

The 2026 bZ Woodland brings a different twist to the existing bZ's style. It adds rugged black overfenders to the Toyota hammerhead front end, has nearly 6-inches of additional length, and just under one inch of additional height in the rear. The extra length gives it a bit more space than its bZ sibling, with 74.3 cubic feet of storage with second row seats folded flat, versus the bZ model's 67.1 cubic feet.

Its standard roof rails further set it apart from the bZ, providing added utility for accessories like luggage or bicycle racks. For the finishing touch, bZ Woodland's 18-inch aluminum wheels with aero covers give it a modern-yet-rugged feel, and the available All Terrain tires are a great option for drivers that want to venture on the less beaten path.

With its standard 375-hp net combined system output, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain makes the bZ Woodland the most powerful bZ yet. Toyota estimates the bZ Woodland can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The bZ Woodland is the second BEV that will be joining the Toyota lineup, along with the refreshed bZ SUV and the all-new C-HR compact crossover. The total number of electrified models in the Toyota lineup, including BEV, Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (California only) powertrains, is now 21 models.

*Estimate only. Actual range will vary depending on weather, driving style, and other factors.

Intuitive, Focused Driving with Adventurous Flair

The bZ Woodland comes equipped with All-wheel drive with electric motors housed in the front and rear eAxles. It comes standard with X-MODE®, an AWD function that helps to optimize brake control and power delivery at the wheels for enhanced control and traction.

Another feature of the AWD X-MODE® system is Grip Control. When activated and used at low speeds, the system modulates motor power delivery to enhance capability in adverse conditions. This feature was developed as an added function to react to road surface characteristics and maintain a constant speed to improve the driver's ability to focus on what's ahead.

Its AWD capability combines with the smooth, yet exhilarating, driving performance inherent in an all-electric vehicle. Its powerful drive is complemented by a low center of gravity, thanks to its battery pack placed flat under the floor. A battery cross-framing structure also adds to overall vehicle rigidity for stable handling.

Charging Up the Woodland

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland comes with a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 74.7 kWh and a North American Charging System (NACS) port compatible with Level 3 DC fast-charging. Under ideal conditions when using DC fast charging, the bZ is capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes*.

The bZ Woodland is also equipped with a Battery Pre-conditioning feature. This system is designed to bring the battery to an optimal temperature for DC fast charging, which can enable faster charging. This function can be activated manually using system settings or automatically by setting the navigation system destination to a fast-charging station (with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription**).

The Toyota bZ Woodland also features Plug & Charge*** capability, an industry standard protocol that allows automatic identification, authentication and authorization at selected charging networks, reducing the need for multiple mobile charging applications.

For added charging flexibility, the 11-kW on-board charger enables Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging. It also comes standard with a dual-voltage 120V/240V home charger, making at-home Level 2 charging as easy as plugging into an applicable 240V outlet. The 2026 bZ Woodland has steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to activate and adjust regenerative braking. These paddles turn the system on and dial the regenerative braking force up or down based on driver preference to capture energy during braking and transfer it to the battery.

*Estimate only. Actual range will vary depending on weather, driving style, and other factors. **Battery Preconditioning automatic activation function requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription. 3-year trial included. 4G network dependent. ***Plug & Charge requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 3-year trial included. 4G network dependent.

Woodland Grades

Thanks to its BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform, the bZ Woodland's spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers, who can relax with abundant legroom for front and rear seats as well as ample side-to-side space in the rear. For entertainment and connectivity, a 14-inch touchscreen equipped with the Toyota Audio Multimedia system is standard.

The 2026 bZ Woodland is available in two, well-equipped grades: bZ Woodland and bZ Woodland Premium. The base grade bZ Woodland comes with plenty of comfort and convenience features, including heated seats front and outboard positions in the rear, a heated steering wheel, dual Qi-capable wireless device chargers, Digital Key* capability, dual-zone automatic climate control, and customizable ambient interior lighting.

The Premium model adds JBL® Premium Audio, front seat radiant heating, a fixed glass panoramic sunroof, a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats with driver's seat and side view mirror memory. All-Terrain tires are also available on both bZ Woodland trim levels.

Exterior paint options also capture its outdoor spirit, and will include the all-new Stepping Stone, along with Halo, Steel, Pavement, Raven Black, and Trueno Blue. Interior seating colors stay with the bZ Woodland's outdoor motif and include Stone Brown and Black.

Key features by grade include:

bZ Woodland AWD

375 net combined system horsepower

281-mile EPA-estimated total driving range

Dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD)

Standard 120V/240V dual-voltage charging cable

Standard J1772 and CCS1 charging adapters

8.4 inches of ground clearance

X-MODE ® with Grip Control

with Grip Control Roof rails

18-in. wheels with black covers

Dual Qi-capable wireless device chargers

14-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen

Four USB-C ports (one front media, one front 15W, two rear 60W combined)

Heated, power-adjustable, and power-folding exterior mirrors

Dual-zone automatic climate control

8-way power-adjustable front seats

SofTex-trimmed seats

Heated front seats and heated outboard rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Digital Key* capability

Smart Key System on all doors and rear liftgate

Available all-terrain tires (260-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating with this option)

bZ Woodland Premium AWD (adds to or replaces bZ Woodland features with)

375 net combined system horsepower

281-mile EPA-estimated total driving range

Ventilated front seats

Front-seat radiant foot and leg heaters

Driver seat memory function

Auto tilt exterior mirrors with memory settings

Digital rearview mirror with HomeLink

JBL ® 9-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier

9-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier Available all-terrain tires (260-mile EPA-estimated total driving range rating with this option)

*Digital Key requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 3-yeat trial included. 4G network dependent.

Intuitive Connected Tech

The Toyota bZ Woodland comes with a 14-inch touchscreen that runs the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based software teams.

bZ Woodland models are equipped with a six-speaker audio system for enjoying entertainment while on-the-go. For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the bZ Woodland Premium model includes a JBL® Premium Audio system with nine speakers, including an eight-channel 800-watt amplifier and nine-inch subwoofer.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system also allows for dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the bZ Woodland has a Wi-Fi Connect trial (30 days or up to 3GB after activation) that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the bZ into an AT&T Hotspot.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect* also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

It also comes with a host of Toyota Connected Services** trials. An active Drive Connect** trial or subscription gives access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The bZ Woodland also comes with a five-year minimum trial subscription for Safety Connect*** and Service Connect***. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their bZ Woodland with the Remote Connect** service, included as a three-year trial. With Remote Connect, users can activate headlights, a horn alert, buzzer and unlock the rear hatch. The remote climate features include the ability for in-cabin temperature controls, including remote activation of the available seat heaters/ventilators, steering wheel heater, defroster, and the ability to schedule a timer to activate in a daily routine.

All Toyota bZ Woodland models will also have access to the available Toyota Digital Key***, a feature of the Remote Connect service that enables a smartphone to be used instead of a physical key. Owners can also share vehicle access with ease, making it simple to lock, unlock and start the vehicle all through the Toyota App.

Remote charging capabilities are also included with Remote Connect trial or subscription on the bZ Woodland, which includes the ability to check charging status, start/stop charging with a vehicle that is already plugged in and even edit charging schedules, allowing for enhanced controls of the bZ Woodland's charging. The Toyota App also provides an easy-to-use map to find charging station locations near you or along your route.

*4G network dependent. **Connected Services trials begin on original purchase or lease date of new vehicle with the exception of Wi-Fi Connect, for which trial begins at time of activation. 4G network dependent. 3-year Drive Connect trial included. ***Digital Key, Safety Connect, and Service Connect requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 4G network dependent.

Active Safety & Driver Assist Technology

The bZ Woodland features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0™, Toyota's suite of active safety and driver assistance features that is designed to support driver awareness, decision making, and vehicle operation. This system uses a combination of millimeter wave radar and monocular camera to monitor various driving conditions. Please note that Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 systems are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving, you can find an online version of the Owner's Manual here for instructions and limitations. The safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: An adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

An adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: Designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use. Road Sign Assist: Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display. Automatic High Beams: Designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

Designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist: Uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on TSS 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (BSM with RCTA) is also standard. The BSM system uses rear side radar sensors installed on the inner side of the rear bumper on the left and right side to assist the driver in confirming safety when changing lanes. The RCTA function uses the same sensors installed behind the rear bumper. This function is intended to assist the driver in checking areas that are not easily visible when backing up.

Whether you're maneuvering into a tight parking space or over rough terrain, the standard Panoramic View Monitor with Multi-Terrain Monitor provides an enhanced view around the vehicle. Multiple angles around the vehicle can be selected to be displayed on the 14-inch multimedia screen.

Safe Exit Alert is also standard on bZ Woodland. This system is designed to detect vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear and judges if there is a possibility of a collision with an opened door or passengers who are exiting. Safe Exit Alert will illuminate an indicator in the outer mirror and provide an audible alert to notify vehicle occupants.

The Toyota bZ Woodland is also equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, standard. This system includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST).

In terms of battery safety, Toyota uses many measures to help protect cell integrity, thanks to the design and a multiple monitoring system intended to protect the vehicle's battery system. This includes:

Redundant monitoring of battery voltage, current and temperature designed to detect signs of abnormal heating to maintain optimal battery temperature and help prevent cell damage

Utilization of a high-resistance coolant circulation system is designed to help prevent a thermal event from short circuits even in high battery load conditions due to repeatedly switching between high-speed driving and rapid charging

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Electric Vehicle Driving Components, including the traction battery, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty.

The Toyota bZ Woodland also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and three years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hogard

[email protected]

469-429-4524

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America