Transform Your Life Perspective with "The Carlos Calderón Show" - A Riveting Podcast Unveiled by reVolver Podcasts

News provided by

reVolver Podcasts

29 Nov, 2023, 09:35 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready!, Carlos Calderón, acclaimed media personality, is set to dazzle with his new podcast, "The Carlos Calderón Show." at the reVolver Podcasts platform. This dynamic podcast promises fresh perspectives on current issues, intriguing curiosities, and compelling conversations with influential guests sharing life-changing experiences. In the debut episode, available for download at The Carlos Calderon Show, Calderón engages in a captivating discussion with Emilio Estefan. The episode explores life strategies, lessons from interactions with the elite, and anecdotes that can truly alter your viewpoint.

"Living in these intriguing times is exhilarating, and the freedom a podcast offers to engage directly with both longtime followers and new listeners on meaningful subjects is truly exciting. I'm grateful to reVolver for their support and for including me in their roster of exceptional communicators. Like I always say, it's time to make the world a better place!", said Carlos Calderón.

Born in Mexico City, Calderón initially pursued a degree in Architecture at Universidad Iberoamericana. A chance encounter with a talent agent shifted his path to hosting, leading him from Hollywood's "The Dating Game" to a prominent role on Univision's top-rated morning show, Despierta América, for five years.

With three national EMMY awards, including two for Despierta América and one for Outstanding Talent on El Gordo y la Flaca, Calderón has become a media mainstay. His diverse educational background includes studies at UCLA, NYU, Harvard, Stanford, and UC Berkeley, reflecting his commitment to excellence.

Beyond his media career, Calderón is dedicated to community support. As the owner of a company aiding the Hispanic community in the U.S., he provides tools for safely building homes in native Mexican towns, supporting local economies, and protecting heritage.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed excitement about "The Carlos Calderón Show," stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Calderón to the reVolver Podcasts family. His unique perspective, wealth of experience, and engaging style make 'The Carlos Calderón Show' a must-listen. Get ready for an extraordinary journey of insights and inspiration!"

Don't miss the chance to transform your perspective with "The Carlos Calderón Show." Subscribe today and join the conversation reshaping the podcast landscape.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

Also from this source

Transform Your Life Perspective with "The Carlos Calderón Show" - A Riveting Podcast Unveiled by reVolver Podcasts

Get ready!, Carlos Calderón, acclaimed media personality, is set to dazzle with his new podcast, "The Carlos Calderón Show." at the reVolver Podcasts ...

Transforme la Perspectiva de su Vida con "The Carlos Calderón Show": Un Fascinante Podcast Presentado por reVolver Podcasts

¡Prepárate!, Carlos Calderón, aclamada personalidad de los medios, deslumbrará con su nuevo podcast, " The Carlos Calderón Show ". en la plataforma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.