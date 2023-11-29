Transform Your Life Perspective with "The Carlos Calderón Show" - A Riveting Podcast Unveiled by reVolver Podcasts

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Get ready!, Carlos Calderón, acclaimed media personality, is set to dazzle with his new podcast, "The Carlos Calderón Show." at the reVolver Podcasts platform. This dynamic podcast promises fresh perspectives on current issues, intriguing curiosities, and compelling conversations with influential guests sharing life-changing experiences. In the debut episode, available for download at The Carlos Calderon Show, Calderón engages in a captivating discussion with Emilio Estefan. The episode explores life strategies, lessons from interactions with the elite, and anecdotes that can truly alter your viewpoint.

"Living in these intriguing times is exhilarating, and the freedom a podcast offers to engage directly with both longtime followers and new listeners on meaningful subjects is truly exciting. I'm grateful to reVolver for their support and for including me in their roster of exceptional communicators. Like I always say, it's time to make the world a better place!", said Carlos Calderón.

Born in Mexico City, Calderón initially pursued a degree in Architecture at Universidad Iberoamericana. A chance encounter with a talent agent shifted his path to hosting, leading him from Hollywood's "The Dating Game" to a prominent role on Univision's top-rated morning show, Despierta América, for five years.

With three national EMMY awards, including two for Despierta América and one for Outstanding Talent on El Gordo y la Flaca, Calderón has become a media mainstay. His diverse educational background includes studies at UCLA, NYU, Harvard, Stanford, and UC Berkeley, reflecting his commitment to excellence.

Beyond his media career, Calderón is dedicated to community support. As the owner of a company aiding the Hispanic community in the U.S., he provides tools for safely building homes in native Mexican towns, supporting local economies, and protecting heritage.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed excitement about "The Carlos Calderón Show," stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Calderón to the reVolver Podcasts family. His unique perspective, wealth of experience, and engaging style make 'The Carlos Calderón Show' a must-listen. Get ready for an extraordinary journey of insights and inspiration!"

Don't miss the chance to transform your perspective with "The Carlos Calderón Show." Subscribe today and join the conversation reshaping the podcast landscape.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres.

About reVolver Podcasts

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events.

