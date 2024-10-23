Traveling for Turkey Day? Here's a List of Top 10 Destinations That Will See an Influx of Visitors This Year

Allianz Partners USA Reveals Top 10 Domestic and International Thanksgiving Destinations, with Dallas and Nassau Showing Out as Top 5 Contenders this Year

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans staying in the U.S. this Thanksgiving have their sights set on major domestic cities, while others are trading in cozy blankets and fall foliage for international palm trees and warm beaches, according to the 2024 Allianz Partners USA's Top 10 Thanksgiving Destination Index.

Allianz Top Domestic Thanksgiving Destinations 2024 Allianz Top International Thanksgiving Destinations 2024

Allianz Partners reviewed more than 750,000 travel itineraries* around the Thanksgiving holiday to reveal the most popular domestic and international destinations for 2024. Roundtrip flights departing from United States airports from Saturday, November 23 to Thursday, November 28, and returning Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 3 were considered.

New York City continues to lure travelers back to its busy streets and celebratory parades as it once again claims the number one spot on the domestic destinations roster. Following in its footsteps, Seattle continues its foothold as the second most popular Thanksgiving destination for the fourth year in a row. Meanwhile, Dallas makes its debut as a top three destination (previously sixth), signaling an influx of travelers heading to the Lone Star State for Turkey Day festivities. Not shying away from the country's warm-weather states, Americans are also flying to Phoenix (#4), known for its year-round sun.

Fan favorite Orlando (#5) continues to reign as a top choice for Americans, though slipping slightly down two spots after holding third place for two years in a row. Notably, Miami (#10) made its first-ever debut in the top 10 list, highlighting a major uptick in travel to Florida. Other major cities filling out the top 10 include Atlanta (#6), Los Angeles (#7), Boston (#8) and Chicago (#9).

Americans traveling internationally are trading traditional turkey stuffing and pumpkin pie for warm weather and fruit cocktails as they head to their favorite beach destinations for this year's Thanksgiving celebrations. With a four-year streak in place, Mexico's ever-so-popular Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta were once again named the top three most popular international destinations. Meanwhile, Americans also are catching longer flights as they head across the pond to London (#4) and Paris (#6).

Moving on up the top 10 list, Nassau, Bahamas, locks in fifth place (rising two spots from last year). Falling three spots but not forgotten, Montego Bay, Jamaica, holds eighth place while Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (#7) and Oranjestad, Aruba's (#9) crystal clear waters continue to lure travelers who need a city escape. Rounding out the list, after being on a 5-year hiatus, Mexico City is back in the game, landing tenth on the international roster.

"Holiday travel is back, and airports are gearing up for their busiest time of the year with Thanksgiving kicking it off," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners. "Don't let the excitement of the season stop you from being prepared for potential travel disruptions. A travel protection plan can reimburse pre-paid, non-refundable costs associated with a number of covered, unexpected events such as trip cancellations or interruptions, lengthy travel delays, lost baggage and even medical emergencies."

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2024 Thanksgiving plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel protection plans to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 11/23/2024 –11/28/2024, returning 11/29/2024 - 12/3/2024. In total, over 750K itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

