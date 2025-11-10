'Treat Yo Self' to Domino's® New Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Brand teams up with Retta from NBC's hit sitcom Parks and Recreation to encourage customers to try Specialty Pizzas, any day of the year, for just $9.99 each as part of Domino's Mix and Match deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, mouthwatering pizza has just joined Domino's Pizza Inc.'s (Nasdaq: DPZ) lineup of Specialty Pizzas. Starting today, customers can enjoy Domino's Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza – a delicious pizza made with grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapenos, provolone, cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and topped with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.

Domino's is adding a new, mouthwatering option to its lineup of Specialty Pizzas: introducing Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch. Domino’s is teaming up with “Parks and Recreation” actress Retta to let customers know they can "Treat Yo Self" to Specialty Pizzas, including the new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, any day of the year, for just $9.99 as part of the Mix and Match deal.

The new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza joins Domino's existing lineup of 10 other Specialty Pizzas, including The People's Pizza-Deluxe, Philly Cheese Steak, Pacific Veggie and more. Customers can try the new pizza, as well as any other medium Specialty Pizza, for just $9.99 each when they select Domino's Mix and Match deal.

"Domino's Specialty Pizzas help put the 'mmm' in 'Dommmino's,' and our Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is no exception," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Typically, specialty pizzas come with premium prices, but at Domino's, we've proudly partnered with the 'Treat Yo Self' queen, Retta, to tell customers they don't have to wait for a great deal to treat themselves to our most delicious, craveable pizzas – they're $9.99 every day of the year!"

Domino's and Retta are teaming up on TV ads, which will begin airing in the coming weeks, to let customers know that now they can treat themselves to Specialty Pizzas any day of the year. "Treat Yo Self" became an iconic catchphrase from NBC's hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation" – originating from a "Treat Yo Self" tradition in which Retta's character, Donna Meagle, indulges in luxurious items like clothes, massages, fine leather goods, and more for one day each year. Thanks to Domino's, now the best day of the year is every day of the year.

To "Treat Yo Self" to Domino's new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza or any other Specialty Pizza for just $9.99, visit www.dominos.com or use Domino's mobile app, and select the "Mix and Match" deal.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com



Parks and Recreation is streaming on Peacock.

Parks and Recreation© Universal Television LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza