TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS PICKS-UP BEST POSTER AWARD AT THE INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY FOR CELL & GENE THERAPY (ISCT) ANNUAL MEETING FOR THEIR CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE

BORDEAUX, France, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeFrog Therapeutics has a busy schedule at the ISCT's 30th annual meeting, taking place in Vancouver, Canada this week, with two posters being presented, one of which has been awarded the Best Poster in the iPSC category. A poster on their transformational encapsulation technology, C-Stem™, will also be presented.

TreeFrog is a cell therapy company with a lead program in Parkinson's disease, a complex neurodegenerative disease with no cure and treatments that offer symptomatic relief only. Decades of research demonstrate that cell therapy holds immense promise for Parkinson's disease, with multiple clinical trials ongoing. However, the manufacturing of these cells must overcome major pharmaceutical challenges, including scalability, to be compatible with potential commercial phases. The cell therapy program at TreeFrog is based on C-Stem™, a proprietary technology platform that overcomes these challenges. In 2021, the company achieved a world-first of producing 15billion iPSCs in one run, in one week.

Michael Lanero Fidalgo, Chief Operating Officer, will represent the company for the Best Poster in the iPSC category, an award designed to recognize outstanding abstracts related to iPSC research. Poster #1219, First Off-The-Shelf Bioreactor Produced, iPSC-Derived Neural Microtissues Containing Dopaminergic Neurons Innervate the Striatum and Normalize Behavior in a Parkinson Rat Model, is also one of only twenty posters chosen for an elevator pitch presentation from the overall 600 considered.

Kevin Alessandri, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will present poster #1200 Cell encapsulation as a tool for stem cell-based cell therapy industrialization, a deep dive into how the C-Stem™ technology, can overcome the bottlenecks of the complex Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) in cell therapy. He will also participate as a KOL in the JSRM-ISCT iPSC workshop event iPSCs: From Bench to Bedside' Scientific Signature Series.

Events:

Elevator Pitch presentation by Michael Lanero-Fidalgo , representing lead authors Nicolas Prudon & Lucia Cordero Espinoza

May 29 th , 2024 @ 12:00 – 13:00, Room 201

May 30 th @ 18:00 – 19:30 Exhibit & Poster Hall

(Posters #1219 & #1200) @ 18:00 – 19:30 Exhibit & Poster Hall iPSC: Bench to Bedside: Scientific Signature Series, participation of Kevin Alessandri as KOL.

June 1 st, 2024 @ 7:30 – 16:00, Room 212-214

