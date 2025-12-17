Treon Unleashes AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance for Material Handling -- Now on AWS Marketplace

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leading industrial IoT company, today announced that Treon Flow solution for Material Handling, a cloud-native, AI-first predictive maintenance solution, is now available on Amazon Marketplace. Built to deliver zero downtime operations. Treon Flow helps enterprises detect faults early, reduce maintenance costs, and scale from pilot to thousands of assets, with installation measured in days.

Predictive maintenance for Food and Beverage

Leveraging AI and machine learning, the system analyses vibration and temperature data to automatically identify abnormal patterns, predict potential failures, and generate actionable alerts on mobile and cloud applications, without requiring vibration or data science expertise. The result is a self-learning system that improves continuously and helps maintenance teams make smarter, faster decisions across large-scale deployments.

"Treon Flow is more than predictive maintenance, it's the foundation for intelligent operations and workflows," said Tom Nordman, SVP Sales at Treon.

"By combining AI-driven analytics, plug-and-play sensors, mobile and cloud applications with AWS cloud scalability, we give companies the powerful platform and move toward a future of self-learning, prescriptive maintenance."

Built for Material Handling at Scale

Treon Flow is Ideal for monitoring electric motors, conveyor belts, fans, and gear systems, and fits industries such as Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Recycling, Airports, and Warehousing.

Key Benefits

Prevent breakdowns and reduce unplanned repairs with early fault detection powered by AI-driven insights

Mobile-first experience for technicians with no vibration or data-science expertise required

Scales easily across sites, asset types and production environments for rapid deployment

Simple installation with flexible measurement points and secure cloud connectivity

Continuous improvement as AI models learn from real operating conditions

Treon Flow is built on the Treon Connect cloud platform. It combines wireless sensors, Gateways, and Treon Connect Cloud and Mobile Applications to provide real-time, intelligent insights into equipment health. The solution offers flexible deployment Options:

Hosted SaaS: Fully managed on AWS, including sensors and gateways. A simple, scalable subscription based on the number of monitored sensors makes budgeting and expansion straightforward.

Hosted PaaS: Cloud-to-Cloud Integration: Seamlessly integrate Treon Connect with existing enterprise systems via secure cloud-to-cloud connections for centralized visibility.

AWS FTR Approval, ISV Program and Marketplace Availability

Treon has completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program, ensuring compliance with AWS best practices for security, reliability and performance. Following approval, Treon Flow for Material Handling Starter Kits are available on Amazon AWS Marketplace, making it simple for customers to explore, purchase, and deploy within their AWS environments.

In early 2026, Treon will expand its portfolio with the launch of Treon Make for Manufacturing, a solution designed for critical equipment and high-resolution diagnostics, enabling both predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Powered by Treon Industrial Node X, it will deliver enhanced detection capability and broader monitoring coverage to support demanding industrial operations.

Upcoming Webinar

Treon will host a webinar on 21 January 2026 to showcase its full predictive maintenance solution with a focus on manufacturing and consumer goods use cases.

Registration link: Webinar – From Reactive to Predictive: How AI Transforms Maintenance

About Treon

Treon is a technology company on a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and advance sustainability. Treon Connect boosts operational efficiency through data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Trusted by global leaders, Treon delivers secure, customizable products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

For more information on Treon Connect visit https://treon.fi/ or Treon LinkedIn

