Trintech Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Financial Close Management (FCM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of Financial Close Management (FCM) vendors.

Trintech, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q3 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a non-biased detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Trintech's platforms, Adra (for mid-market organizations) and Cadency (for large enterprises), empower organizations to significantly reduce manual efforts in transaction matching, account reconciliations and close management tasks through advanced automation capabilities," said Pradnya Gugale, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Moreover, backed by AI and ML, Trintech offers native risk automation and automated risk ratings that effectively identify anomalies and high-risk transactions, alerting users promptly. With its overall sophisticated functional offerings, ability to cater to variety of use cases, and robust roadmap, Trintech has been positioned as a SPARK leader in the global market of 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Financial Close Management (FCM) and has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact," she further adds.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Financial Close Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions that transform financial operations for organizations of all sizes. Our platforms, Adra (for mid-market organizations) and Cadency (for large enterprises), are designed to significantly reduce manual tasks and enhance accuracy through cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities. We are proud to lead the industry in providing comprehensive solutions that address the complexities of financial close management while empowering our clients to focus on strategic decision-making. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to innovation and excellence in financial close management."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Financial Close Management (FCM) as: "A comprehensive process of recording, verifying, adjusting, and finalizing financial transactions across global organizational entities to generate accurate financial reports at designated intervals. The software automates this record-to-report cycle, encompassing transaction recording, statement reconciliation, financial consolidation, book closure, and customized reporting for finance departments. It provides a centralized view by integrating financial, operational, and human resource data, offering holistic insights that aid decision-making and ensure regulatory compliance with global standards."

Download the full 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q3 2024 report here.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

