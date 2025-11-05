Triple Emmy® Winner, Speaker and Entrepreneur Gaby Natale to Headline 2025 National Business Leadership Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Emmy® Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and leadership speaker Gaby Natale will return to the National Business Leadership Conference as a featured guest during the event's 20th Anniversary Celebration, taking place November 6–7, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Washington, D.C.

This year marks a milestone as the event celebrates two decades of empowering leaders and driving innovation across industries. The conference is recognized as one of the nation's premier gatherings for executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers shaping the future of business.

Natale will appear alongside actress Vivica A. Fox and Dr. Sheila Robinson, founder and CEO of Executive Woman Media, for the live premiere of Dr. Robinson's new podcast, "Living Your Best Life with Dr. Sheila." The conversation will explore resilience, reinvention, and the mindset of pioneering leaders—themes that define Natale's work and global message.

"Being a pioneer is about seeing possibility where others see limitation," said Natale. "Leadership today requires vision, courage, and the willingness to step into uncharted territory. I'm honored to return to this incredible community—where bold ideas and brave leaders continue to redefine what's possible."

A returning favorite at the conference, Natale previously served as a keynote speaker and Mosaic Woman Award honoree in 2023, where her message on innovation and purpose-driven leadership resonated deeply with attendees.

Known for her dynamic stage presence and transformative storytelling, Natale has inspired audiences from Google, PepsiCo,Walmart, Microsoft, and the United Nations. Her bestselling book, The Virtuous Circle (HarperCollins Leadership), expands on her signature framework for building momentum, purpose, and impact in times of change.

Now in its 20th year, the National Business Leadership Conference—presented by Executive Woman Media—is the nation's premier professional development event for leaders across industries. The annual gathering features thought-provoking keynotes, high-level networking, and strategic sessions designed to advance leadership, innovation, and organizational excellence.

For registration and event details, visit www.executivewomanmedia.com

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale is a triple Emmy® Award-winning journalist, top motivational speaker, bestselling author, and television host. Known for her high-energy, approachable style, Gaby inspires audiences to embrace the pioneer spirit, break barriers, and drive meaningful change in their personal and professional lives.

As the first Latina to win three Daytime Emmys® back-to-back, Gaby has consistently demonstrated her ability to innovate and lead across industries. Her proprietary frameworks equip individuals and teams with actionable takeaways that foster innovation, build resilience, and cultivate a sense of belonging.

Gaby delivers customized keynotes, talent development programs, leadership content, and consulting for corporate events both in-person and virtually. Her clients include global organizations such as Google, Microsoft, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Estee Lauder, Dell, and the United Nations.

A bestselling author, her book The Virtuous Circle, published by HarperCollins Leadership, topped Amazon's New Releases in Business, Inspiration, and Self-Help. It reflects her commitment to empowering individuals to achieve personal and professional growth.

Gaby's entrepreneurial ventures include founding AGANARmedia, a marketing company that has served Fortune 500 companies like Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, and Amazon. Her global perspective is shaped by her triple citizenship (United States, Argentina, and Italy) and her experience living in London, Mexico, Washington D.C., and Buenos Aires.

Recognized by media outlets such as Forbes, CNN, NBC, and Univision, Gaby has received numerous accolades, including being named one of the "25 Most Powerful Latinas" by People, a "Woman of Influence" by SUCCESS Magazine, and an "Exceptional Woman of Excellence" by the Women Economic Forum. Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights earned her a GLAAD Media Award nomination.

In 2024, after surviving breast cancer, Gaby became an official Susan G. Komen ambassador, sharing her story to raise awareness about the importance of early detection. In 2025, she founded Menopausia.com , a groundbreaking digital platform around midlife and longevity.

With a bachelor's degree in international relations and a master's in journalism, Gaby began her career teaching at the University of Texas. Today, with over 52 million YouTube views, she continues to inspire global audiences with her message of innovation, resilience, and leadership.

