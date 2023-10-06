TUMI Announces Official Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women for the 2023-2024 Season

News provided by

Tumi, Inc.

06 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Brand's Luggage & Bags will now be used by the Women's First Team on their travels

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI announced a partnership alongside Tottenham Hotspur Women for the current season.

TUMI has become the Official Formal Luggage Partner of the Women's Team and will feature on the back of player shirts during all games – a first for the lifestyle brand.

Continue Reading
TUMI x Tottenham Hotspur Women Partnership
TUMI x Tottenham Hotspur Women Partnership

Players, coaches and support staff will travel with personalized TUMI products to help bring functionality and ease to their journeys for every home and away game this season. Products include pieces from some of TUMI's iconic collections, such as the 19 Degree International Expandable 4-Wheeled cases, Alpha Bravo Search Backpacks, Voyageur Madeline Cosmetic pouches, Just in Case® duffels and double-sided packing cubes.

This latest partnership further strengthens TUMI's relationship with the Club, having previously partnered with the Men's team for the recent Asia-Pacific Tour. Men's team captain Heung-Min Son, meanwhile, is also a global TUMI ambassador.

"The opportunity to continue to expand and further solidify TUMI's partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women is a natural extension for us and aligns well with our commitment to perfecting journeys in the pursuit of their passions. TUMI products are rooted in excellence and endurance, and being able to support the players of the Women's team performing at their highest level is a great honor," said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and eCommerce at TUMI.

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, shares : "The Club holds TUMI and its products in extremely high regard following recent, successful partnerships. We know that our players will benefit hugely from TUMI products on their travels to and from matches. Just ahead of our first home game of the season, this new partnership adds to the excitement for the upcoming campaign and helps to demonstrate what an exciting time it is to be associated with Tottenham Hotspur Women."

TUMI's logo will first appear on player shirts during this Sunday's first home WSL match of the season against Bristol City Women. Follow along on @tumitravel and @spurswomen social channels.

About TUMI 

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Gillis 
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240156/Tumi_x_Tottenham_Hotspur_Women_partner.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/4325582/tumi_logo.jpg

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.

Also from this source

TUMI anuncia asociación oficial con el Tottenham Hotspur Women para la temporada 2023-2024

TUMI anuncia asociación oficial con el Tottenham Hotspur Women para la temporada 2023-2024

TUMI, marca internacional de viajes y estilo de vida, anunció una asociación con el Tottenham Hotspur Women para la temporada actual. TUMI se ha...
TUMI anuncia parceria oficial com o Tottenham Hotspur Feminino para a temporada 2023-2024

TUMI anuncia parceria oficial com o Tottenham Hotspur Feminino para a temporada 2023-2024

As malas e bolsas da marca agora serão usadas pela equipe principal feminina em suas viagens NOVA YORK, 6 de outubro de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- A marca...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.