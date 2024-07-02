Turkish Airlines Orders Four More Boeing 777 Freighters

ISTANBUL, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Turkish Airlines today announced an order for four 777 Freighters to further strengthen the airline's position in the global air cargo market. With this order, Turkish Airlines will operate 12 777 Freighters.

"This new investment in expanding our cargo fleet underscores our commitment to meeting the growing global demand for air freight services," said Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk. "The addition of these Boeing 777 Freighters will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also serve as another step in our strategic vision to reach the top of air cargo sector worldwide while maintaining our leading position with our unparalleled service and efficiency for our customers across the globe."

Turkish Airlines' purchase of additional 777 Freighters will help the carrier meet growing demand for freight services, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient and reliable transportation across the globe. The new freighters will enable Turkish Airlines to optimize its cargo operations, reduce costs and deliver goods to destinations worldwide on time.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines and support its expansion of cargo operations with the addition of Boeing 777 Freighters," said Paul Righi, vice president of Boeing Commercial Sales for Eurasia. "The 777 Freighter's payload capacity, range and flexibility will enable Turkish Airlines to deliver exceptional customer service while maximizing operational efficiency."

The Boeing 777 Freighter is the world's most capable twin-engine freighter with a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tons) and a range of 9,200 kilometers (4,970 nautical miles).

With more than 265 deliveries, the 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter airplane of all time. As the market leader in cargo airplanes, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes.

In addition to freighters, Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of Boeing airplanes that includes the 777-300ER (Extended Range), Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

