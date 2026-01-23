Turning Trash into Treasure - Innovative solution MORPHIT transforms construction waste into sustainable building material

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 % of the EU's waste and over 40 % of global emissions are generated by the construction industry. The waste produced in this sector is particularly challenging to manage as it is diverse and consists of different materials. In collaboration with Practical Innovation, the Israeli construction company ROM has developed MORPHIT: the world's first patented technology designed to solve this global problem. It produces a performing building material from up to 80 % non-recycled construction waste – without complex separation or sorting processes. The result is a load-bearing material that can be used to make blocks, walls, and partition walls.

ROM's technology produces building materials made from construction waste, including concrete, plaster, ceramics, tiles, stone powder, sand, and glass. Thanks to the patented production process, the waste can be processed into durable, resistant building materials without further sorting. Additionally, this method offers significant cost advantages, as there are no material costs for new building materials and no expenses for landfill disposal of construction waste.

ROM is paving the way for a fully closed construction ecosystem. This not only leads to a lower environmental impact but also to a more efficient use of existing resources. Furthermore, CO2 emissions are reduced as less waste is disposed of, and the extraction, transportation, and processing of new materials are eliminated.

ROM Geves Casings & Coverings (1997) Ltd. is one of the leading finishing contractors in the Israeli construction industry and part of the Luzon Group. Since its establishment in 1991, ROM has been one of the most experienced contractors in the country. Practical Innovation is a leading innovation company specializing in the development of breakthrough ideas and technologies.

