Tuya Developer Day at CES 2026 Brings Together Global Industry Leaders to Discuss the Future of Physical AI

At the event, Alex Yang, Co-Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya, engaged in one-on-one in-depth discussions with prominent guests from Google Cloud and AWS. The conversations focused on the trend of AI transitioning from technical concepts to large-scale applications, while sharing forward-looking insights on AI-native devices.

In Leadership Dialogues "Tuya x Google Cloud: From AI First to AI Everywhere," Praveen Rao, Global Director, Manufacturing of Google Cloud stated: "As AI technology continues to advance, multimodal capabilities have evolved from a cutting-edge innovation into a foundational and essential component of AI systems. This trend is now extending from virtual applications into the real world. Future AI devices will not only seamlessly integrate diverse information modalities—such as vision, language, and audio—but will also be equipped with human-like intelligence to deliver truly proactive services. We also look forward to working with AI companies like Tuya to accelerate the deployment of AI-native devices and usher in a new era of physical AI."

In Leadership Dialogues "Tuya x AWS: Building the AI-Native World," Danny Smith, Principal Strategist of Artificial Intelligence, Automotive & Manufacturing at AWS, stated: "In today's complex and rapidly changing business environment, human decision-makers often face information overload and delays when processing massive, multidimensional data. The enterprise-scale agentic AI we have developed together with Tuya can maintain real-time situational awareness and, guided by architectural frameworks and economic models, make optimal decisions within seconds—ultimately driving superior business outcomes."

Panel Discussion: Interoperability for the AI-Native Era

Chuck Sabin, Vice President of Technology and Market Development at the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), stated: "Connectivity is no longer just a technical consideration—it is a driver of global innovation. Through Bluetooth®, we connect devices across audio, healthcare, industrial, and retail applications, delivering secure and reliable wireless experiences. As technology evolves, SIG is enabling seamless interoperability across devices while collaborating with our member companies like Tuya to accelerate innovation and expand real-world applications."

Jeff Platon, VP of Marketing at the Wi-Fi Alliance, said: "AI is opening a new chapter in how people experience connectivity. By aligning Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® testing and certification with emerging standards, Wi-Fi Alliance is helping ensure Wi-Fi remains the trusted, secure foundation for the intelligent, connected experiences of tomorrow."

"In today's AI-driven landscape, the importance of open standards and collaborative innovation has never been more critical," said Jon Harros, Head of Certification & Testing at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "The Alliance acts as a common ground where collaboration fosters secure, interoperable solutions designed to work together, with innovative Member companies like Tuya helping advance the next generation of AI-enabled devices. These collective efforts drive faster adoption while ensuring connected intelligence delivers lasting value at scale."

Colin Cureton, Product Line, Vice President, Home Business, at Silicon Labs, stated: "The biggest challenge developers face when deploying AI-native systems at scale is fragmentation. Today's building and commercial environments often rely on legacy systems, proprietary protocols, and isolated devices, making it difficult for AI engines to achieve unified coordination and data interoperability. To address this challenge, Silicon Labs is partnering with technology companies like Tuya to build robust and secure connectivity platforms. We are also actively participating in the development of connectivity standards, establishing the foundation for global developers to deploy AI-native solutions at scale and driving collaborative growth across the entire ecosystem."

Keynote Presentations: AI Reshaping the Consumer Logic of Human-Machine Interaction

Alex Yang, Co-Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya, delivered a speech on the theme "AI is Redefining Life." He emphasized, "We built this assistant around a simple belief: technology should quietly support life, not complicate it. Our AI brings together the fragmented parts of modern home living—smart devices, digital services, health, schedules—into one intuitive experience that understands people, adapts to their routines, and gives them back time and peace of mind. This isn't just about automation; it's about creating a home that truly works for you."

Robopoet founder and CEO Joe Sun stated in his keynote speech titled "AI Companion Hardware with Pure Emotional Value": "For Gen-Z users, emotional companion robots are not cold technological products but 'electronic partners' with emotional warmth that can increasingly understand you. With Tuya's support, our emotional companion robots can dynamically adjust their emotional states and behavioral feedback based on users' daily interactions, building a deeper emotional connection—one that feels truly 'understood' and 'remembered.'"

Wisdom Oasis AI co-founder Olivier Garreau delivered a keynote speech titled "When AI Starts Caring: The Future of Smarter Parenting." He pointed out: "AI is redefining how parents and infants interact. With the help of Tuya's AI technology, our innovative AI solutions not only respond in real time but also deeply understand infants' subtle needs. We believe that the new generation of AI innovation will carry deeper humanistic care, bringing warmth into every household."

As AI transitions from the virtual world to real life, human-machine interactions in both consumer experiences and industry applications are being redefined. During "Tuya Developer Day," breakthroughs in AI technology were presented and discussed, focusing on multimodal perception, autonomous decision-making, and emotional companionship. Tuya will collaborate with global technology stakeholders to jointly drive and accelerate the development of Physical AI.

