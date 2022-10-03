Tuya Smart Highlights the Latest Smart Energy Saving Solutions at Light+Building 2022

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, opened its booth at the Light + Building Autumn Edition 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tuya will showcase the Company's latest smart solutions to visitors and industry leaders until October 6.

Tuya's booth at Light + Building 2022 is a strong showcase of smart all-in-one solutions for households, buildings, public spaces, factories, and more. With the growing importance of energy security, carbon neutrality, and rising utility costs, countries across Europe are looking for smart energy solutions. Tuya-enabled smart devices are on display to demonstrate how Tuya balances green energy-saving with consumer comfort.

Tuya Building: Seamless Management and Energy Savings

A highlight of the booth for commercial customers is Tuya Building, an all-in-one smart solution for multi-occupant buildings that maximizes comfort and energy efficiency for heating and lighting. Tuya's commercial lighting solution is a smart lighting system that maximizes occupant comfort, reduces building management costs, as well as lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Using dynamic and static sensors, Tuya's commercial lighting solution can automatically turn lights off or on based on user occupancy. Through a constant illumination sensor, the solution can connect and activate window shades and indoor lights to dynamically balance natural sunlight and indoor lighting to maintain light levels throughout the year. The solution's smart energy system can also conduct multi-dimensional statistical analysis based on the scene's energy usage, including frequency of usage, usage period, power consumption level to drive dynamic energy-saving strategies.

Kumux Human-Centric Lighting Control Strategy, integrated with Tuya's commercial lighting management platform can automate lights based on geolocation, time, and occupant activities. Incorporating natural light can improve productivity, concentration, health, and comfort while also saving roughly 40% on lighting electricity.

Heating management is another major concern for building management teams, accounting for over 40% of building energy consumption. Tuya's smart HVAC equipment management platform helps building management teams balance between cost control and occupant comfort. The platform analyzes energy data with visualized solutions for management teams with thousands of units. The platform quickly deploys HVAC equipment on the cloud with its all-in-one solution for equipment, cloud, platform, and mobile terminals.

The platform's predictive maintenance function helps prevent issues, and trace and identify malfunctions to reduce the cost of manual inspection and optimize operation efficiency.

Smart Home Solutions: "Visible" Energy Consumption and "Tangible" Energy Savings

For residential consumers, the home showroom displays several Tuya-enabled smart devices to help users understand household power consumption and achieve energy savings. Backed by an all-in-one mobile App and management software, the home solution visualizes energy data for photovoltaic power and storage, energy consumption, and EV charging.

By connecting a Tuya-enabled metering socket to appliances like a water heater, users can monitor consumption and learn how to reduce their electricity bill. Users can even input utility prices from their local provider for customized and accurate expenses tracking.

The Tuya-enabled portable power supply supports photovoltaic modules for synchronous power generation and storage during use. The system helps users monitor how much power has been generated, stored, and can calculate energy savings through the App.

Professional Lighting Solutions: Helping Street Lighting and Factories Achieve Green Development

For municipalities looking to optimize public outdoor lighting, Tuya's professional lighting solution is helping make public spaces well-lit and energy efficient. Suitable for outdoor public spaces, streets, and factories, the solution provides smart lighting functions like constant illumination, smart brightness adjustment, and single and group lights control, for safe and sustainable cities.

The Tuya and Suzhou Taicang smart street lighting transformation project created up to 60% electricity savings for the area with daily sunset-adaptive lighting and responsiveness to traffic flow. At the Jiangmen Ambofu smart factory, Tuya's Bluetooth Mesh industrial lighting solution helped the factory save about 35% on power. The factory was able to dim specific areas when not in use and adjust lighting from 0% to 100%, significantly lowering operation and energy costs.

IoT Solutions Constantly Contribute to Global Sustainable Development

As a global leader in IoT, Tuya's broad range of innovative technologies are on display in Frankfurt. For gaming, Tuya's HDMI screen synchronizer and Razer Chroma gaming lighting solution showcase how gaming accessories and lights can create an immersive gaming experience by synchronizing with video game or movie content.

On October 4, Tuya will host Tuya on Light + Building 2022, inviting ecosystem partners to share innovative solutions on smart lighting, smart home, and many more. In Frankfurt and beyond, Tuya continues to empower global customers with energy-saving IoT and to work with ecosystem partners in support of global sustainable development.

SOURCE Tuya Smart