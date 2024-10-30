Ubicquia Unveils UbiCell Utility-Grade Universal: A Breakthrough in Streetlight Control, Energy Efficiency, and Intelligence

"We've integrated our extensive field experience across diverse geographies and challenging conditions into the UbiCell UGU," said Keith Chinchar, General Manager of Ubicquia's Smart Streetlighting business. "This product offers utility-grade performance and comprehensive electrical diagnostics in a single versatile controller that provides unmatched performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness."

"As a close collaborator with Ubicquia, we have seen how infrastructure luminaires with the UbiCell® solution have helped cities and utilities improve operational efficiency. After our successful launch of AutoConnect™ by AEL® luminaires with embedded Cell Connect™ solution powered by the UbiCell 3i, we are excited to extend and complement our offering to include the new field installable UbiCell UGU." said Sarah Golish, SVP, Digital Lighting Networks, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls.

"Finding a streetlight control for decorative fixtures is always a challenge. The size and versatility of Ubicquia's UbiCell® UGU is a perfect solution," said Chris Rosfelder, VP of Sales and Marketing, Spring City, Pennsylvania.

UbiCell UGU Streetlight Control System Innovation

Streetlight Compatibility: The UGU networked lighting controller works with both cobra head and decorative streetlights across a wide range of configurations and voltages, simplifying asset management and reducing operational complexity.

Utility-Grade Performance: Engineered for utility-grade performance, the UGU features robust surge protection and electrical diagnostics, ensuring reliable operation even in the harshest environments while lowering maintenance costs.

AI-Powered Insights: The UGU, powered by Ubicquia's UbiVu® cloud-based AI platform, delivers real-time monitoring of 32 critical data points each hour, including pole tilts, damaged fixtures, and power quality issues, enabling proactive maintenance and over-the-air software updates.

The UGU addresses a critical gap in streetlight management by offering AI-driven capabilities that significantly improve network visibility. Unlike other controllers, it provides real-time insights and advanced diagnostics, enabling operators to proactively monitor performance, detect issues early, and prioritize repairs with greater accuracy. This advancement represents a major step forward in simplifying streetlight management and ensuring faster, more informed decision-making for utilities and municipalities.

About Ubicquia®

Ubicquia® AI-driven platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to reduce energy consumption, increase grid resiliency, and enhance operational efficiencies for utilities and municipalities. The company's advanced analytics platform leverages more than 2 billion data sets per day to deliver its customers actionable insights. Ubicquia's platforms, which include sensors, software, and connectivity, are compatible with over 360 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. Ubicquia's platforms are deployed in more than 800 cities and its technologies are integrated on an OEM basis with leading manufacturers of streetlights, distribution transformers, and public safety video solutions. For more information visit www.ubicquia.com.

SOURCE Ubicquia, Inc.