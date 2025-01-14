UCI Pro Cycling Team, Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini Partners with Elitewheels for 2025

PISTOIA, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in January 2025, Elitewheels, a leading Chinese manufacturer of carbon fiber bicycle wheels, is excited to announce the commencement of its partnership with the UCI road cycling ProTeam, Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Toscana Factory Team - Vini Fantini, who competes at the highest level of road cycling" said Tony Tong, CEO of Elitewheels.

Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini

Founded as an OEM in 2013 and established as a brand by 2015, Elitewheels has rapidly gained recognition within the cycling industry. They are also the official wheel partner of GCN, the largest cycling YouTube channel, boasting over three million subscribers.

When it comes to products, their focus is not only on innovation, but also on quality, reliability, and performance. They produce their own carbon fiber, rims, wheels, and wheel hubs in-house, saving significantly on costs that it passes on to its consumers. Cyclists can get pro-level wheelsets for a fraction of the price of those from other brands. Elitewheels' carbon road, gravel, triathlon, and mountain bike wheels are among the lightest available, starting at just 1260 grams for the pair.

The ProTeam, Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini, competes in pro cycling's most prestigious events, including the Giro d'Italia, which is one of the three Grand Tours, alongside the Tour de France. The team chose to cooperate with Elitewheels because of their dedication to making quality cycling products as well as to research and development.

Two of Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini's most accomplished riders, Valerio Conti and Kristian Sbaragli, former World Tour race stage winners from the Vuelta Espana and the Giro d'Italia, tested the wheels to determine if they were up to the ProTeam's standards.

"We can compare Elitewheels for sure with top brands at the moment, and we are looking forward to using it in the races," said Conti after testing the wheels.

Sbaragli stated, "From the team's perspective, we believe we can help the brand improve by giving feedback throughout the season."

The team will provide useful feedback that will go towards the development of new wheelsets. In addition, they will be ridden in the ultimate proving ground, World Tour races.

