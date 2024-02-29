Unilumin and Huawei Jointly Unveiled the Smart Pole Site Joint Solution at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2024, a premier annual event in the international telecommunications industry, Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. (Unilumin), in collaboration with Huawei, unveiled the Smart Pole Site Joint Solution to accelerate smart city transformation through ICT.

Smart Pole Site Joint Solution Launch Ceremony

Dr. Larry Li, Vice President of Unilumin, delivered the opening speech, titled "Multiple Integration, Group Intelligence Collaboration, to Create Smart City Neuron". Larry Li, Eric He – CEO of Digital Site BU, Huawei, and Cui Dongfeng – Solution Director of Digital Site, Huawei, together released the Smart Pole Site Joint Solution.

As a leading enterprise in LED industry, Unilumin has been deeply committed to pioneering advancements in technologies such as 5G big data, ultra-high-resolution visualization, and multi-functional smart poles. Industry experts believe that this collaborative innovation is set to redefine urban intelligence and governance.

Based on Huawei's smart pole site portfolio solution, this solution is designed to promote the construction of smart cities that emphasize secure, sustainable, intelligent, and efficient city operations, improved city governance, and comprehensive city sensing management.

Security: Multiple services share the station and network. Based on optical and IP network slicing technology, one fiber is used for multiple networks. This provides integrated access for service networks, like control networks. Two-way authentication is performed between the Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Unit (ONU) to prevent device forgery and ensure transmission reliability. Wireless microwave enables high bandwidth, low latency, and trenchless cabling, which reduces single-site construction costs by 60%.

Sustainability: Smart lighting saves energy. Communications (HPLC), digital street lamps can be quickly upgraded with no need for cabling. Radar sensing and intelligent edge gateways enable automatic, on-demand lighting.

Intelligence: Efficient incident response. Using portfolios such as Huawei Cloud, algorithm ecosystem, unified IoT management, and intelligent gateways, this solution enables multi-scenario and multi-device algorithm analysis and intelligent IoT sensing linkage. This significantly expedites the response to incidents and streamlines city governance.

Efficiency: Automated operations and maintenance. Based on the intelligent gateways, HPLC communication modules, and the one-stop algorithm development platform, the solution supports remote real-time fault detection and accurate fault locating, which reduces O&M costs and improves O&M efficiency.

The Smart Pole Site Joint Solution not only signifies a new milestone in the construction of smart cities but also heralds a more efficient and intelligent transformation in urban governance.

For more information, please visit: https://www.unilumin.com/

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.