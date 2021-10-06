Unispace Acquires Global Experiential Design Firm Downstream

"Work is no longer just a place; the focus is experience. Downstream's team and approach enhance our ability to empower our clients with the most impactful environments for their most valuable asset: their people," said Steve Quick, Global CEO of Unispace. "This is our commitment to rising above the talk and to taking action."

Downstream's employees will join Unispace's global team, adding expertise in branding and technical design of spaces. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global offices in Amsterdam and Melbourne, the Downstream acquisition will also expand Unispace's physical presence. The firm is currently operating in 48 locations in 26 countries.

"We have worked with Unispace for several years, and we're excited to integrate our teams to bring our shared expertise to this moment of opportunity: the reinvention of space as we know it," said Tim Canfield, CEO of Downstream. "Today's employees and customers want experiential and brand-focused environments that draw them in for collaboration, socialization and connection. Together, we can deliver that in a powerful way."

"Our global growth strategy is focused on enhancing our ability to position clients to thrive in the new environment. This acquisition enables us to combine world-class experiential design expertise with our integrated approach to strategy, design and construction that gives our clients confidence in the quality and consistency of the spaces we create with them. Furthermore, Unispace and Downstream share values; both of our cultures inherently embrace change, with a commitment to innovation, DE&I, corporate citizenship, and genuine passion for the people-centered experiences we are creating," said Quick. "We believe this brings profound value for our clients and for the industry."

Since its founding in 2010, Unispace has delivered more than 5,500 workplace projects spanning 50 million square feet. Despite the tumult caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Unispace had a very strong first half of 2021, propelling the business globally.

About Unispace

In 2010, Unispace revolutionized the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. Today, the business continues to meet the pace of change with an agile, end-to-end approach fit for ever-evolving global brands. Unispace creates workplaces powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by industry-leading intelligence and technology.

About Downstream

With 20+ years of experience, Downstream is a community of visionary designers, technologists, content developers, account managers and production leads. Collectively, they are a company on the forefront of brand communication, reaching around the globe, building compelling brand experiences for some of the biggest and most dynamic companies in the world. With three global hubs in Portland, Amsterdam and Melbourne, Downstream harnesses the latest insights and challenges themselves to consistently seek out new technologies and methodologies to create the impossible.

