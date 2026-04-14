Unisys and Worldsys Partner to Enhance Core Banking Anti-Money Laundering Capabilities

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has announced a partnership with Worldsys, a leader in regulatory technology solutions, to deliver cutting-edge anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities through a comprehensive core banking platform. The solution helps global financial institutions strengthen compliance processes, mitigate fraud risk and support secure banking operations.

As financial crime techniques continue to evolve, banks require AML solutions that address regulatory requirements without adding unnecessary operational complexity. Worldsys contributes regulatory expertise to the Unisys partner ecosystem, operating with ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, internationally recognized standards for Quality Management Systems and Information Security Management Systems.

Through this collaboration, Unisys and Worldsys strengthen core banking solutions that support AML processes alongside day-to-day banking operations. The solutions support a broad range of banking needs, from retail and small- and mid-sized enterprise banking to specialized mortgage offerings. Supported by a global delivery model, Unisys provides local expertise aligned to regulatory requirements and market practices across Latin America, the UK, EMEA and APAC.

"Fraud risk is evolving every day, and financial organizations that transition from a reactive stance to a proactive strategy can strengthen trust and long-term resilience," said Sean Tinney, senior vice president and general manager of Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys. "The partnership with Worldsys reflects our commitment to practical innovation that supports compliance while addressing real-world operational challenges."

In addition to enhanced AML capabilities, the comprehensive core banking platform:

Ignites employee productivity: Designed with a user-first interface and experience capabilities, the platform helps bankers work more efficiently while supporting consistent client satisfaction.

Designed with a user-first interface and experience capabilities, the platform helps bankers work more efficiently while supporting consistent client satisfaction. Supports informed decision-making: Integration with data lakes and third-party systems enables greater visibility across banking operations and compliance workflows.

Integration with data lakes and third-party systems enables greater visibility across banking operations and compliance workflows. Connects the full banking ecosystem: From deposits and loans to cards, payments, collections, and regulatory reporting, the unified platform supports end-to-end banking operations.

"At Worldsys, we believe compliance should be both robust and operationally practical," said Martin Piñeiro, chief executive officer, Worldsys. "Partnering with Unisys allows us to bring our AML expertise into a broader core banking environment, helping financial institutions strengthen risk prevention while supporting efficient day-to-day operations."

To learn more about core banking capabilities from Unisys, click here.

About Worldsys

Worldsys is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions with over 40 years of experience in the market. The company specializes in helping clients mitigate risks in their operations and comply with local and international regulations, including AML and FATCA compliance. Worldsys offers a range of services, including software development for cryptocurrency, operations monitoring, and regulatory analysis, and is known for its commitment to high standards of service and compliance.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation