Unisys Named Leader in Everest Group's 2026 Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® for Mid-market Enterprises

Global technology solutions company solves mid-market needs with innovative Experience-as-a-Service programs and agile tech stacks

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2026 Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment – Mid-market Enterprises, making its second recognition since the report debuted in 2024. In the report, Unisys was recognized for cost-effective technology options, flexible pricing models and hands-on consulting that help organizations build experience-driven workplaces. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering digital workplace services that provide innovation, adaptability and real-world value to clients without complexity.

The Everest Group report evaluates providers of digital workplace services for mid-market organizations (buyers with annual revenue of less than $5 billion). Everest Group identifies Leaders as providers with strong expertise in end-to-end workplace engagements, a balanced portfolio, a clear vision with a robust suite of agnostic and contextualized IP, and solutions backed by skilled talent and delivery capabilities.

"Mid-market organizations face unique challenges that deserve more than one-size-fits-all solutions," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Drawing on our experience serving clients across the spectrum — from large enterprises to mid-sized organizations — we bring flexible, experience-focused workplace technologies designed to fit their dynamic needs. It's about delivering the right combination of scale, insight and partnership to help each organization move forward with confidence."

Key strengths for Unisys cited in the report include:

Cost-efficient technology stacks: Unisys offers alternative, cost-efficient stack options through partnerships with niche and emerging technology providers, giving mid-market organizations greater flexibility and faster deployment.

Unisys offers alternative, cost-efficient stack options through partnerships with niche and emerging technology providers, giving mid-market organizations greater flexibility and faster deployment. Experience-as-a-Service: Combining device performance data with employee sentiment, Unisys delivers actionable insights to improve digital experiences for the mid-market.

Combining device performance data with employee sentiment, Unisys delivers actionable insights to improve digital experiences for the mid-market. A differentiated partner: Unisys is recognized as a practical advisory partner providing consulting with a human touch to create persona-driven user journeys and design experience-centric workplaces.

"The mid-market segment is evolving fast with businesses modernizing at pace to meet changing work models, rising competition, and tighter cost controls," said Prabhneet Kaur, practice director, Everest Group. "They want workplace solutions that are simple, flexible, and focused on real results. Unisys stands out by combining deep consulting expertise, strong partnerships with emerging providers and its Experience-as-a-Service approach to deliver these practical, outcome-driven transformations."

Click here to read more from the Everest Group report.

For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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