United Imaging Intelligence at RSNA 2025: Reshaping Medicine with AI Agents

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Imaging the Individual", RSNA 2025 challenged the radiology community to push into new frontiers and close the gap between personalized care and global health disparities. This year, United Imaging Intelligence (UII), the AI-focused subsidiary of United Imaging Group, framed that vision with a timely question: "Agent Radiologist: Are We There Yet?" The company invited attendees to experience a new generation of AI agents capable of understanding, reasoning, and acting across the entire care pathway, bringing more precise and accessible healthcare within reach.

Digital Transformation in Action: Medical Imaging Powered by AI Agents

The question "Agent Radiologist: Are We There Yet?" was inspired by uAI Insight, a next-generation Imaging-to-Report AI agent making its North American debut. Drawing strong interest from visitors around the world, uAI Insight demonstrated how AI can elevate diagnostic workflows by integrating clinical reasoning directly into reporting. Powered by UII's multimodal large models, integrating language, vision, and speech, the system recognizes complex patterns, correlates key findings, and generates structured reports with clarity and precision. Many attendees expressed strong interest in future collaboration with UII.

Within uAI Insight, the uAI Agent for Chest CT Reporting demonstrated the ability of detecting 73 thoracic diseases from a single scan with an average AUC of 95%. The uAI Agent for Brain MRI Reporting identified 47 neurological conditions from one scan. Together, these tools signal the next phase of medical AI as the field shifts from task automation toward intelligent human-AI partnership.

RSNA 2025 also marked the debut of the uAI Agent for Ultrasound, an embodied AI robotic-arm system that integrates autonomous scanning with AI-assisted diagnosis. Interpreting visual, tactile, and pressure cues in real time, the agent adjusted probe position and force with precision, offering a gentler and more personalized patient experience.

A Unified Ecosystem of Intelligence: "Digitelligent Hospital" of Tomorrow

Across the booth, visitors saw how AI agents collaborate throughout the clinical workflow. uAI Avatar, an intelligent medical assistant, guided attendees through an end-to-end pre-diagnosis journey using natural conversation. Meanwhile, the uAI Agent for Hospital Management monitored imaging and reporting quality, assessed equipment performance, and transformed complex operational data into actionable insights. These agents spanned diagnostic imaging, surgical care, patient services, hospital operations, and clinical research, illustrating how AI can elevate care at every stage of the patient journey.

Expanding on these AI-driven interactions, UII introduced the concept of the "Digitelligent Hospital". Built on UII's multimodal medical large models, trained through years of clinical collaboration and supported by United Imaging's comprehensive technology portfolio, this vision reflects an evolving ecosystem where digital and intelligent technologies reshape infrastructure, software, and operations. These models empower AI agents to analyze, reason, and make informed decisions, while embodied AI brings that intelligence into real-world tasks and natural human interaction. The result is a hospital that continuously learns, adapts, and evolves across all stages of care.

RSNA 2025 underscored a pivotal shift: medical AI is moving beyond traditional algorithms toward collaborative, autonomous AI agents that respond, adapt, and connect. With its rapidly expanding ecosystem, UII is leading the industrial innovation towards a more intelligent, virtualized, comprehensive, and personalized era of healthcare.

(Products and features referenced may not be available in all countries, and future availability cannot be guaranteed. Not all AI applications presented are CE-marked or FDA-cleared.)

SOURCE United Imaging Intelligence