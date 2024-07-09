Univar Solutions Appointed as Exclusive Distributor of VIZOR® Zinc Oxide Sun Protection Ingredients for European Customers

Univar Solutions strengthens its sun care portfolio with VIZOR® Super Zinc® powders and dispersions for sun care and daily-wear SPF products.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC (Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a sole distribution agreement with Vizor Sun Holdings Limited (VIZOR), to distribute VIZOR's sun care ingredients to beauty and personal care customers in Europe.* VIZOR's zinc oxide powders and dispersions will allow customers to develop the highest and most transparent SPF formulations with mineral-based sunscreen actives in Europe.

Univar Solutions strengthens sun care portfolio with VIZOR® Super Zinc® powders and dispersions. Post this Univar Solutions strengthens its sun care portfolio with VIZOR® Super Zinc® powders and dispersions for sun care and daily-wear SPF products. As consumers seek the best ways to protect their skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays, Univar Solutions continues to build its portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions for sun care and daily wear products. Partnering with VIZOR, Univar Solutions now offers Super Zinc — non-nano inorganic UV filters, as well as application development support in Europe to help customers develop new products using these ingredients.

"We are thrilled that VIZOR selected Univar Solutions as its sole distribution partner for Super Zinc powders and dispersion products in Europe. This partnership not only significantly expands our range of sun care ingredients for beauty and personal care purposes, but also demonstrates our commitment to technical innovation ‒ supporting customers who are looking to formulate with top-quality, natural, and eco-friendly ingredients," shared James Peterson, Univar Solutions' global vice president of Care.

The API-grade filters are made with an advanced material coating technology and can produce higher SPFs with lower use levels than current commercial zinc oxides. Less zinc oxide means less whitening, which translates to greater transparency on the even the darkest skin.

"VIZOR's zinc oxide powders and dispersions, backed by patented technology, provide the highest SPF in the industry with outstanding aesthetics. This breakthrough enables formulators to finally create transparent, luxurious products using non-nano particle sizes," said Yannick Rigg, a founding member of VIZOR.

With 100 years of ingredients and distribution expertise, Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care team support sun, skin, and beauty care customers with tailored products, services, and sustainable solutions. The Company works closely with customers and supplier partners every step of the way, offering a global transportation network, supply chain solutions, and product development and brand support at its Solution Centers with specialized beauty and personal care laboratories in Versailles, France and Essen, Germany.

Many of today's innovative approaches to sustainable beauty prioritize environmental protection, and Super Zinc filters have been deemed safe for various aquatic species based on ecological testing. Discover more about Univar Solutions' eco-friendly beauty and personal care ingredients and solutions.

*Agreement excludes Andorra, Austria, Germany, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, and Switzerland

