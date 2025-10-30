Univers Launches World-First Global Impact AI Lab in Collaboration with AMD, Microsoft and NUS to Accelerate Enterprise AI and IoT Innovation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, a global leader in AI for Energy, has announced the launch of the world-first Global Impact AI Lab ("IAL"), in collaboration with AMD, Microsoft and the National University of Singapore (NUS) and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

IAL is designed to fast-track enterprise-scale AI and IoT/Edge innovation with its incubation program, bringing together leading technology, governance, and academic expertise to deliver edge-to-cloud intelligence at unprecedented speed and impact.

IAL unites leading technology and industry expertise to accelerate AI-driven transformation across the energy, infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

The Lab's mission focuses on three strategic vectors of efficiency that together deliver systemic value:

Energy Efficiency —making every kilowatt count through AI-driven optimization of generation, storage, and consumption.

—making every kilowatt count through AI-driven optimization of generation, storage, and consumption. Operational Efficiency —making every operation smarter by connecting assets, systems, and processes for greater reliability and productivity.

—making every operation smarter by connecting assets, systems, and processes for greater reliability and productivity. System Efficiency —making every connection meaningful through AI-enabled orchestration that unites ecosystems across energy, infrastructure, and industry.

The launch was officiated at the One Univers event on 28 October by Mr. Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, underscoring Singapore's commitment to fostering close public-private collaboration to advance digital and AI innovation.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Univers, added: "AI and IoT achieves its full potential when powered by strong partnerships. IAL unites leading industry and academic expertise to transform innovation into enterprise advantage."

In a business environment where digital adoption alone is no longer enough, IAL leverages deep collaboration with its partners to incubate solutions to real-word business challenges, turning AI and IoT concepts into scalable, commercially viable solutions. Enterprises gain faster decision-making, operational agility, and sustainable competitive advantage through this unique ecosystem approach.

Univers was recently included as a leader in the latest Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, reflecting strong execution capabilities and a clear strategic vision and called out for its strength in strategic partnerships bringing together deep domain expertise and advanced technology.

This is evidenced in the value each IAL partner brings:

AMD: Real-time, secure AI at the edge for mission-critical distributed operations.

"AMD is collaborating with Univers on the IALto accelerate innovation and showcase the benefits of heterogenous computing for powering edge AI and enabling enterprises to operate smarter, faster, and more securely at scale," said Yousef Khalilollahi, Corporate Vice President & GM, Embedded Business Group

Microsoft: Optimizing infrastructure and operations through integrated AI and cloud platforms.

"This collaboration accelerates enterprise digital transformation by bringing intelligent, AI-powered solutions from concept to real-world impact," said Saj Kumar, Regional Business Leader – Manufacturing, Microsoft.

NUS: Developing future-ready AI talent and bridging research with real-world enterprise applications.

"This collaboration reflects NUS' commitment to building strong industry-academia partnerships that prepare our students to thrive in the age of AI. Through the Global Impact AI Lab, our students will gain hands-on experience, mentorship and opportunities to apply their learning to address real-world challenges, helping to shape the next generation of AI-ready talent." said Professor Bernard Tan, Senior Vice-Provost (Undergraduate Education), National University of Singapore.

Enterprises seeking to differentiate in fast-moving markets must leverage partnership-driven innovation engines. The Global Impact AI Lab provides exactly that — accelerating concepts into scalable, operationalized solutions.