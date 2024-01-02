Universal to Invest $50 Million, Create 45 New Jobs with Expansion into Greater Roanoke, Virginia Market

News provided by

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 16:41 ET

WARREN, Mich., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) is poised to undertake an important expansion as it ventures into a new industrial building situated on Lee Highway within the greater Roanoke, Virginia area. Universal expects to invest approximately $50 million and generate 45 new employment opportunities with the expansion. The move marks a strategic initiative for Universal's heavy truck division, a key player in providing third-party assembly, sequencing, and other value-added services within the logistics sector.

This expansion aims to further bolster Universal's heavy truck capabilities in servicing Class 8 truck assembly operations. The 254,000 square-foot facility will be instrumental in catering to the growing demands of the heavy truck industry, and is expected to commence operations in 2025 after a comprehensive 12-month facility customization process.

"Our expansion in the Roanoke region represents an exciting phase for Universal's heavy truck division as we fortify our commitment to delivering top-tier services within the logistics and transportation sectors," stated Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "Our investment not only signifies our dedication to growth, but also underscores our pledge to contribute meaningfully to the local economy while creating employment opportunities for the community."

Universal's investment in this expansion initiative is a testament to its vision of enhancing operations and fostering economic growth in the region. The creation of 45 net new jobs will provide a platform for skilled individuals to contribute to and benefit from the flourishing logistics landscape.

Over the next 12 months, Universal will upgrade the Lee Highway building to accommodate its specialized services, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with the company's operational requirements and quality standards. This expansion initiative signifies Universal's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in delivering comprehensive assembly and logistics solutions to its clients.

About Universal: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  Universal's heavy truck division provides third-party assembly and value-added warehouse services within the industrial sector. The company is dedicated to leveraging innovation and expertise to offer cutting-edge solutions, contributing significantly to the advancement of logistics services for original equipment manufacturers.

Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Universal Logistics Holdings to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Universal Logistics Holdings to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced that Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer, and Jude Beres, Chief Financial...
Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated third quarter 2023 net income of $23.0 million, or $0.88 per basic and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.