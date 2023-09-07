Unlocking Digital Advertising Potential Through 2030 and Beyond

News provided by

Parks Associates

07 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

New Parks Associates white paper investigates fragmented media, engaging ad experiences, and revenue opportunities in video streaming

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While almost a quarter (24%) of US internet households -- or roughly 28 million households -- now subscribe to a leading ad-based virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) service, future success will hinge on how well streaming providers manage the fragmented media ecosystem by harnessing emerging technologies to create new and different revenue generation opportunities, according to a new white paper from Parks Associates.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates
Parks Associates

The white paper, Overcoming Complexity: Advertising in a Fragmented Landscape, released today by Parks Associates in partnership with Adeia, the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment through advanced R&D, describes how vMVPD services are augmenting -- and in some cases replacing -- traditional pay-TV services as the primary source of innovative advertising-based business models that promise to improve customer engagement and profitability.

"Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Max (formerly HBO Max) all offer ad-based tiers. These are prime examples of new hybrid services," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Streaming TV services, from vMVPDs like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, as well as streaming options from traditional pay-TV players like DIRECTV, replicate the traditional pay-TV experience with bundles of live/linear channels, premium content, live news, advertisements, and sports, for a premium subscription price."

Amid concerns about inflation and recession, consumers are increasingly opting for streaming services first when looking for something to watch and unwilling to retain as many paid subscriptions as they did at the height of the pandemic. As a result, Parks Associates' research finds that ad-based video streaming services are growing quickly.

The industry-wide emphasis on ad-based models is elevating the importance of delivering a high-quality consumer experience. Effective audience engagement strategies through the application of intelligent technologies are emerging as the key to competitive differentiation in the highly fragmented market. 

The ability to personalize the service through intuitive search and delivering relevant ads based on insights about the needs and desires of viewers while respecting the privacy and security of personal information will play a critical role in establishing profitable relationships with viewers. Parks Associates research suggests that there is plenty of room for progress across all aspects of ad-based over-the-top (OTT) service provider operations. The white paper describes how advertising can evolve to address these challenges and more for optimal engagement, profitability, and retention.

"We have already seen significant differences in viewer behavior emerge over the course of 2023 as consumers worry about their financial situation," said Serhad Doken, Adeia's Chief Technology Officer.

Viewer engagement, he added, is the key to addressing this phenomenon because it can contribute to establishing points of competitive differentiation while attracting and retaining viewers.

"Effective engagement strategies require data collection, analysis and the utilization of intelligent technologies -- such as artificial intelligence and machine learning -- to understand audiences and their preferences better. Executed properly, these strategies can open new lines of dialogue with viewers and create higher levels of interactivity and intimacy. It also creates opportunities to establish and develop a sense of digital community," Doken said.

Parks Associates and Adeia will also host the free webinar "AVOD, FAST, Freemium: Effective Advertising in the New Video Landscape," September 19 at 11 am CT.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. http://www.parksassociates.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates Brings Smart Home Innovation Conference to DISTRIBUTECH

Parks Associates' Consumer Study Video Services: Shifting Demand Reveals Strategies for Profitable Growth in Video Services Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.